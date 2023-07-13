Attorney General Skrmetti Co-Leads Multistate Coalition Educating Fortune 100 Companies Concerning Racially Discriminatory Employment and Contracting Practices

Nashville – Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti co-lead a 13-state coalition with Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach to raise awareness of laws prohibiting racially discriminatory employment and contracting practices with Fortune 100 companies.

The letter explains the significance of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. President & Fellows of Harvard College and addresses the racial discrimination commonplace among Fortune 100 companies. As the letter states, “the Supreme Court’s recent decision should place every employer and contractor on notice of the illegality of racial quotas and race-based preferences in employment and contracting practices.”

“As the Supreme Court recently emphasized, both our Constitution and our civil rights laws guarantee every American the right to be free from racial discrimination,” General Skrmetti said. “The Court’s reasoning means that companies, no matter their motivation, cannot treat people differently based on the color of their skin. Corporate America continues to have many avenues to help disadvantaged people and communities of all races without resorting to crude racial line-drawing.”

The letter was sent to the leaders of every company on the Fortune 100 list. General Skrmetti, and General Kobach, were joined in signing the letter by state attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, and West Virginia.

Read the letter in its entirety here.

