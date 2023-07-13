Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,632 in the last 365 days.

New State Record for Blue Catfish Confirmed

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has confirmed a new state record for a blue catfish caught by the same man who held the previous record set just last year. Micka Burkhart landed the huge fish on Barkley Reservoir in Stewart County. It hit the scales at 122 pounds, 3 ounces and was 57.5 inches in length with a girth of 42.5 inches.

Burkhart made the catch June 28. It was certified and the official record process was completed by the TWRA on July 11.

The new record surpasses the previous mark of a 118-pound catfish that Burkhart landed on Barkley Reservoir in September 2022.  Burkhart released both of his trophy catches.

---TWRA---

Photo caption:

Micka Burkhart with the state record blue catfish caught on Barkley Reservoir in Stewart County. He later released the trophy catch as he did his previous record holder.

 

You just read:

New State Record for Blue Catfish Confirmed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more