M&D Acquires Seidel Diesel Group

HUMBLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- M&D, the leader in aftermarket diesel engine parts and remanufacturing, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Seidel Diesel Group. The acquisition includes the purchase of five divisions, 10 locations — Midwest Fuel Injection, Pacific Fuel Injection, International Fuel Injection, Metro Fuel Injection, and the Diesel Service Center.

Seidel Diesel Group is headquartered in Bolingbrook, Ill., and has been a leading diesel remanufacturer of fuel pumps, fuel injectors, and turbochargers for more than four decades. The acquisition increases M&D’s geographical reach to 33 branches and establishes its presence in the Midwest and Northeast regions of the United States.

M&D CEO Grant Garrett is excited about the opportunity to extend M&D’s presence into untapped territories and looks forward to incorporating Seidel’s industry expertise into M&D’s overall strategy.

“We’re very privileged to partner with the Seidel team,” Garrett said. “Ben and the Seidel Family have built a market-leading company with industry-best team members. We continue to be excited about our strong partnerships with best-in-class companies in our industry, expanding our national footprint and allowing us to offer over 100,000 part numbers. Ben Seidel has top-quality management that will make M&D stronger and allow us to execute our aggressive growth plans.”

Father-son duo grow fuel injection business

Geret Seidel and his son, Ben Seidel, founded the company in 1981 and opened the first Midwest Fuel Injection location in Orland Park, Ill. Since then, the organization has added 9 locations in seven states. Organizational growth was spurred by the duo’s commitment to superior quality and service and through strategic acquisitions.

“We look forward to partnering with a highly respected industry leader,” Ben said. “It was important for us to select a company that was a good fit for our people and would continue to help them grow personally and professionally. M&D CEO Grant Garrett has an excellent reputation in the industry, and I’m proud to work with such a leader. We’ve come a long way from one test bench, one phone line, and one desk, and I’m excited to be a part of this next phase of growth!”

New products and profit-sharing

Both organizations will reap many benefits from the partnership, including the ability to serve customers more effectively with additional resources, products, and facilities. Seidel will be introduced to new product lines and services, like cylinder heads, blocks, rods, and a complete line of Deutz engine parts and engine reman services.

Finally, their employees will get the unique chance to participate in M&D’s profit-sharing program. This initiative supplements M&D’s mission to be a “First Choice Employer” by financially rewarding employees for professional engagement and personal responsibility.

The partnership between M&D and the Seidel Group will bolster the long-term success for both organizations. M&D thanks the Seidel Family for their support and partnership.

About M&D

M&D is a longstanding aftermarket distributor of mission-critical diesel engine parts and components. M&D’s diverse product portfolio includes new and remanufactured fuel injectors, turbochargers, engine parts and filtration products from the world’s top-tier manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers. M&D also provides industry-leading internal rebuilding capabilities and a wide range of services, like part matching, diagnostics, repair and technical assistance. For more information, visit https://www.mddistributorsstore.com/.

