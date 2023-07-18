Locanda Positano, Acclaimed Authentic Italian Cuisine Restaurant, Starting Sunday Brunches

Michelangelo Pinto

We have been in this business long enough to know that you have to put your heart and soul for it to work, it's a true labor of love.” — Patrizia Martiradonna

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Locanda Positano, owned by Michelangelo Pinto and Patrizia Martiradonna, is pleased to bring the true taste of Italy to the heart of Marina del Rey. As one of the few authentic Italian restaurants run by an Italian family, Locanda Positano offers a culinary experience that combines top-quality ingredients, homemade pasta, and a passion for creating unforgettable dishes.

Located at 4059 Lincoln Blvd, Locanda Positano provides a warm and inviting atmosphere that will transport guests straight to Italy. The restaurant's interior features genuine Italian furnishings and an all-Italian staff to ensure an authentic dining experience. Since its establishment in 2010, Locanda Positano has been serving up delectable Italian cuisine to residents and visitors alike. From 5 pm to 9:30 pm daily, patrons can indulge in a wide array of authentic Italian dishes, including the famous short ribs rigatoni that has gained a cult following. The menu also caters to diverse dietary preferences, offering gluten-free options, fresh vegetables, and high-quality meats.

Starting July 30th, Locanda Positano will also be introducing a Sunday brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. Guests can enjoy a fixed menu priced at $39.50 per person, featuring classic Italian homemade pasta, fish, and meats. Delightful options such as mimosas, prosecco, Italian beers, bellini, a wide selection of wines by the glass, and authentic Italian coffee are available a la carte.

To find out more, go to Locanda Positano's website: http://locandaportofino.com/

Also, every last Wednesday and Thursday of each month, Locanda Positano presents wine pairings at 6:30 pm PST. This consists of tastings, an appetizer, first & second courses with deserts, and an in depth presentation of the wines.

Locanda Positano is not only a culinary destination but also a cultural hub. Adjacent to the restaurant, an international art gallery showcases the captivating modern paintings and photography of Patrizia Martiradonna, as well as works by local artists. The venue hosts art parties and workshops, creating an enriching experience for art enthusiasts.

https://www.patriziamartiradonna.com/

For those seeking an intimate and romantic setting, Locanda Positano offers an outdoor patio illuminated by charming lights during the evening. It is an ideal spot for special occasions such as baby showers, wedding meals, and birthday parties.

Wine enthusiasts will be delighted by Locanda Positano's impressive wine list, featuring over 100 labels of exclusively Italian wines. To enhance the dining experience further, the restaurant will be hosting a special wine-pairing dinner event titled "Evening in Positano" on July 27th and 28th, priced at $85 per person for a four-course meal.

Locanda Positano also understands the need for convenience in today's fast-paced world. Takeout and delivery services are available for those who wish to enjoy their authentic Italian meal in the comfort of their own homes.

Locanda Positano invites locals and visitors alike to savor the true flavors of Italy in the heart of Marina del Rey. For more information, reservations, or inquiries, please visit www.locandapositano.com.

About Locanda Positano:

Locanda Positano is an authentic Italian restaurant located in Marina del Rey, California. Owned by Michelangelo Pinto and Patrizia Martiradonna, Locanda Positano has been serving top-quality Italian cuisine since 2010. With its warm ambiance, genuine Italian furnishings, and a menu filled with delicious offerings, Locanda Positano aims to provide an unforgettable dining experience reminiscent of the Italian countryside.