Premio Releases Ultra Compact, Semi-Rugged Intel® 11th Gen (Elkhart Lake) Fanless Mini Industrial PC

BCO-1000-EHL series offers a 60% performance boost, expansive EDGEBoost I/O modules over previous BCO-1000-J1900 generation.

Key features in the BCO-1000-EHL such as its modular I/O options and a semi-rugged fanless cooling design enable our OEM and system integration customers with a well-rounded computing solution” — Dustin Seetoo, Dir. of Product Marketing

INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Greater Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA, July 17, 2023 – Premio Inc. a global leader in rugged edge and embedded computing technology, releases its latest fanless industrial mini computer, the BCO-1000-EHL as an industrial-grade alternative to the discontinued Intel® NUC Mini PCs.

Supported by Intel® 11th Generation Celeron® J Series (Elkhart Lake) Processors, the BCO-1000-EHL is a cost-effective solution that provides low-power processing in harsh, industrial environments. The BCO-1000-EHL provides significant performance boosts to space-limited applications ranging from industrial controls, automation systems, telematics, transportation, and surveillance deployments at the rugged edge.

“With more IIoT devices being deployed at the rugged edge, the demand for low power consumption, durability, and expansive I/O has become increasingly more significant for fanless computing solutions,” said Dustin Seetoo, product marketing director at Premio. “Mission-critical edge workloads require reliability in harsh environments, ensuring uninterrupted performance for low-latency processing and data telemetry... key benefits that the BCO-1000-EHL addresses with size, performance, and costs to deliver unmatched value in the market.

The BCO-1000-EHL computer is a system-on-chip (SoC) design that provides up to a 60% increase in overall processing performance over its BCO-1000-J1900 predecessor. The palm-sized base model measures in at 142mm x 101mm x 42 mm (WxDxH), making it one of the smallest industrial computers available. Despite its size, the BCO-1000-EHL boasts reliability in tough industrial environments. Its fanless and cableless design brings enhanced durability, allowing for reliability in wide temperature ranges, wide input voltages, and resistance to shock and vibration.

Industrial Grade Features:

- Wide Operating Temperature: -20C – 50C

- Shock & Vibration Resistance: 50G & 5Grms (MIL-STD-810G)

- Wide Voltage Input: 9 – 36VDC

- Over Current & Over Voltage Protection

The BCO-1000-EHL is supported by the Intel® Celeron® J6413 10-nanometer chip in a low 10W TDP. The processor delivers up to 4 cores, allowing for high performance in a low-power IIoT solution. The Elkhart Lake generation chip boosts up to 2.3x single and multi-thread performance, 5x graphic performance with integrated Intel® UHD graphics, and 4x more memory capacity than the previous BCO-1000-J1900. With this release, the BCO-1000-EHL can support complex software applications, enables up to three independent 4K displays, and comes with 15 years of embedded lifecycle support.

A key differentiating feature of the BCO-1000-EHL series is the ability for modular I/O customization through Premio’s EDGEBoost I/O modules. With up to 3x EDGEBoost brackets, system integrators can select from several I/O options to meet deployment requirements.

EDGEBoost I/O module options include:

-4x USB ports

-2x COM (RS-232/422/485) ports

-1x DP & DIO port

-1x 4K HDMI port

The base model of the BCO-1000-EHL also comes standard with 2x LAN (1x 2.5 GbE, 1x Gbe LAN), 4x USB (3x 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB 2.0), and 2x COM ports. Internal expansion provides 1x full size mini PCIe, 1x 2.5” SATA SSD/HDD Bay, and x1 SIM Socket supporting 4G/LTE for data telemetry.

The BCO-1000-EHL also features embedded CAN bus onboard allowing for direct communication with other machines and network devices, optional power ignition module to prevent loss of sensitive data in automotive settings, hardware security with TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module), and flexible mounting choices (DIN-Rail & Wall mount).

“As a manufacturer of industrial computers, Premio is committed to delivering scalable computing solutions that meet the demands for reliability in the harshest environments while keeping costs competitive,” Seetoo added. “Key features in the BCO-1000-EHL such as its flexible modular I/O options and a semi-rugged fanless cooling design enable our OEM and system integration customers with a well-rounded computing solution for 24/7 operation.”

With the rapidly growing and diverse requirements that industrial rugged edge applications are facing, the BCO-1000-EHL is a cost effective, low-power choice in helping enterprises gain a competitive edge in implementing their industrial workloads.

To learn more about Premio’s BCO-1000-EHL mini fanless PC series and see it in action, visit www.premioinc.com to contact one of our embedded computing experts.

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 30 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at https://premioinc.com.

