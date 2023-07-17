Green Grass Studios Unveils New Logo to Celebrate 20 Years
EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Grass Studios, a leading provider of architectural visualization solutions, proudly announces its 20th anniversary in business. To celebrate this milestone, the company unveiled a new brand refresh reflecting its transformation over the last two decades with a strategy focused on emerging technology. Green Grass Studios’ new look and feel represents a commitment to innovation and the company's role empowering exceptional visualizations.
As a prominent representation of the company, people, and brand, the new logo is modern and inspired by our roots. Green Grass Studios represents the foundational level of where designs begin, from the ground up. Future communities, places of work, and future lives all take place in what was once simply the blank canvas of a field. Our technology is the catalyst for visualizing this future. Inspired by the angles created from camera lenses and the foundation from which we build from, the forms come together to create a bold 'G' letterform representing Green Grass.
Since its establishment in 2003, Green Grass Studios has solidified its position as a trusted partner in the architectural visualization industry. With a relentless commitment to innovation, creativity, and excellence, the company has successfully collaborated with renowned architects, developers, and designers to deliver exceptional visualizations that bring their designs to life. Through a combination of state-of-the-art software, advanced rendering techniques, and a deep understanding of architectural aesthetics, the company has consistently produced stunning images, animations, and virtual reality experiences that impact the viewer.
"As we enter our third decade of business, this new branding represents our innovative spirit and creative fuel. From the very beginning, our goal has been to provide cutting-edge visualization solutions that showcase the beauty and potential of architectural designs. We are immensely proud of what we have achieved over the past 20 years and are excited for the future," said Ryan Iltis, the Co-Owner of Green Grass Studios.
Over the last two decades, the company has had the opportunity to work with a wide range of clients and produced thousands of marketing renderings, virtual films, interactive tours, and more for leading real estate companies like Quarterra, Greystar, CBRE, and Hillwood, among many others. From large scale national developments to grass roots companies, we’ve been able to learn invaluable industry experience from every project whether it is redefining city skylines or helping tenants envision their next home. Green Grass Studios views each project as a true collaboration with their clients and look forward to raising the bar moving forward.
"At Green Grass Studios, we owe our success to our loyal clients, talented team members, and industry partners who have supported us throughout this incredible journey," added Lacey Miller-Watts, Director of Sales. "We look forward to deepening our relationships, exploring new avenues of growth, and continuing to raise the bar in architectural visualization for the next 20 years and beyond."
"Reaching this significant milestone is a testament to the passion, dedication, and talent of the incredible team. As we set our sights on the future, we are expanding the industries we serve, moving into new markets, and investing resources in research and development to create innovative product offerings. We are looking forward to revealing what is coming on the horizon soon," said Co-Owner Bryan Engram. Green Grass Studios remains committed to delivering unparalleled services to its clients, employing the industry's best talent, and employing the latest technological advancements to create breathtaking visual experiences. As the company enters its third decade, it is aiming to redefine the quality bar in architectural visualization.
About Green Grass Studios
Green Grass Studios is an architectural visualization studio located in Dallas, Texas. Our team is comprised of accomplished award-winning architectural designers and visualization artists. From the concept phase to the finished product, our diverse collection of talent brings innovative solutions to every aspect of the visualization process. We create compelling visuals with a passion and excitement that we share with our clients. For more information on Green Grass Studios, please visit greengrassstudios.com
