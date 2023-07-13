Gov. Lee Names Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council Appointees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced appointments to the Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council, recently created by Executive Order 101 to position Tennessee as a national leader for nuclear energy innovation and advancement.

The appointees bring a broad range of industry experience that will build upon the state’s legacy in nuclear innovation and drive continued investment to create a nuclear energy ecosystem for the future of Tennessee, including business development, government relations and stewardship of natural resources.

“Tennessee can lead America’s energy independence and deliver continued economic growth with safe, reliable and clean nuclear energy for the future,” said Gov. Lee. “I am confident that these appointees will use their unique industry expertise to ensure that Tennessee is the top state for nuclear energy companies to invest and succeed, creating quality jobs and greater opportunity for Tennesseans.”

The following members have been appointed by Gov. Lee:

· Commissioner David Salyers - Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation

· Braden Stover - Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

· Director Patrick Sheehan - Tennessee Emergency Management Agency

· Dr. Loong Yong, Ph.D., Spectra Tech - Congressional Delegation Designee

· Adam DeMella, ADG Strategies - Congressional Delegation Designee

· Don Moul - Tennessee Valley Authority Representative

· Jeff Smith - Oak Ridge National Laboratory Representative

· Dr. Wes Hines, Ph.D., University of Tennessee - Higher Education Representative

· Tracy Boatner, East Tennessee Economic Council - Workforce Development Representative

· Mayor Terry Frank, Anderson County - Local Government Representative

· Chris Jones, Middle Tennessee Electric - Utilities Representative

· Jennifer Stone, Thompson Engineering, Inc. - Energy Production Representative

· Dr. Hash Hashemian, Ph.D., Analysis and Measurement Services - Nuclear Industry Representative

· Michelle Amante-Harstine - Member At-Large

· Blake Harris - Member At-Large

· Steve Jones - Member At-Large

· Maria Korsnick - Member At-Large

· Dr. Padma Raghavan, Ph.D. - Member At-Large

· Ken Rueter - Member At-Large

· Lang Wiseman - Member At-Large

The following members have been appointed by Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton:



· Chairman Ken Yager, Tennessee Senate - Lieutenant Governor Appointee

· Chairman Clark Boyd, Tennessee House of Representatives - Speaker of the House Appointee

"Energy independence will be critical to our nation's future success,” said Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge). “The development and expansion of clean and efficient nuclear power is the path to that independence. Tennessee is uniquely positioned to contribute mightily to innovation and advancement in the nuclear energy sector. I am grateful to Governor Lee for creating this council and to Senator Yager for agreeing to serve. Another great opportunity for Tennessee to lead the nation."

"Chairman Clark Boyd has been a leader in the House on energy issues and championed many conservative energy policies for our state,” said Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville). “He will be a great asset to the Nuclear Energy Advisory Council due to his passion for creating innovative and long-term energy solutions that will make Tennessee a national leader.”

In addition to signing Executive Order 101 this year, Gov. Lee also partnered with the Tennessee General Assembly to create a $50 million Nuclear Fund in the state’s Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget. The fund, proposed by Gov. Lee at his 2023 State of the State address in February, will establish a nuclear development and manufacturing ecosystem built for the future of Tennessee by providing grants and assistance to support nuclear power-related businesses that choose to relocate or grow in the state.