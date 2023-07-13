RatedXpert: Elevating eLearning, Creating a Learning Eco-System with Unmatched Academic Rigor
Elevating Education: RatedXpert Unites SMEs, Academia & Schools, Fueling Growth with Peer Review & Sustainability
The road to equity in education starts with a sustainable approach.”LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RatedXpert, a leading online learning platform, is excited to announce a significant enhancement to its offerings. This minority owned tech start-up, is bridging the digital divide. With a deep commitment to lifelong education and a focus on credibility and quality, RatedXpert is integrating the academic rigor of scholarly journals into its platform, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted source for high-quality learning experiences.
The addition of academic rigor to RatedXpert's platform aims to elevate the learning experience for users across various fields and disciplines. By incorporating elements inspired by academic journals and scholarly publications, RatedXpert is fostering a culture of continuous learning and intellectual growth.
Key features of the academic rigor enhancement include:
1. Scholarly Content: RatedXpert is collaborating with renowned experts and scholars from various disciplines to curate and develop scholarly content. This ensures that learners have access to in-depth, well-researched, and highly credible educational materials.
2. Peer Review System: RatedXpert's content will undergo a rigorous peer review process, similar to that found in academic journals. This will help maintain the highest standards of quality, accuracy, and integrity in the content available on the platform.
3. Expert Rating System: RatedXpert employs an expert rating system that ranges from Level I (Novice) to Level X (Xpert). This system ensures that learners receive guidance and knowledge from experts with the appropriate qualifications and expertise for their chosen subjects.
With these advancements, RatedXpert reaffirms its commitment to providing users with a superior learning experience. By incorporating academic rigor into its platform and implementing the expert rating system, RatedXpert ensures that learners can trust the content and expertise available, making their educational journey more enriching and rewarding.
CEO Daryl Pace expressed his enthusiasm about the academic rigor enhancement, stating, "We firmly believe in the power of lifelong learning and the value of academic credibility. By integrating the academic rigor of scholarly journals into RatedXpert and implementing our expert rating system, we are elevating our platform and empowering learners with access to top-tier educational content from qualified experts."
RatedXpert continues to push the boundaries of online education, revolutionizing the way individuals acquire knowledge and develop new skills. With the academic rigor enhancement and the expert rating system, RatedXpert solidifies its position as a trusted and reputable platform that caters to the needs of learners seeking credible, well-researched, and academically rigorous content.
University, secondary, and special education departments looking to supplement their current class offerings will find a host of courses available on RatedXpert. Our platform offers a wide range of options, including Advance Placement (AP) Guided Studies, University Lectures, and specialized support for students with special needs. We are dedicated to ensuring inclusivity and accessibility, which is why all our lessons include guided notes, closed-caption options, and the flexibility to schedule sessions with subject matter experts online. We firmly believe in the power of learning one lesson at a time. The RatedXpert executive team is enthusiastic about collaborating with university innovation centers, schools with resource storages, and global subject matter experts to further enhance the learning experience and promote educational equity.
For more information, please visit www.ratedxpert.com.
About RatedXpert:
RatedXpert is a Reportlix, LLC solution, a minority-owned company, leading technology company dedicated to bridging the digital divide through sustainable technology solutions. RatedXpert offers a wide range of high-quality classes across various subjects and disciplines. With a focus on lifelong learning and a commitment to credibility, RatedXpert provides learners with access to expert-curated content and a platform that fosters continuous intellectual growth. With its unique combination of academic rigor, an expert rating system, and a user-friendly interface, RatedXpert is revolutionizing the way individuals engage in online education.
Proud sponsors of the INAFF 2023-24 Film Fest
