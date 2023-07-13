RIDOH Recommends Closing Kent County YMCA for Swimming, Re-opening Oakland and Conimicut Beaches
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing Kent County YMCA in Warwick for swimming because of high bacteria levels. Oakland Beach and Conimicut Beach in Warwick are re-opened for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.
RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.