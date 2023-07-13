DC Seeks Input on Update to Sustainability Plan

Washington, DC – The Bowser Administration, through the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) and the Office of Planning (OP), has launched a survey to hear community priorities for the update to the Sustainable DC 2.0 Plan. The plan includes goals, targets, and actions to advance equity, environmental protection, and economic development together.

The original Sustainable DC Plan was released in 2013 and updated to Sustainable DC 2.0 in 2019. That update included input from more than 4,000 people engaging through activities such as one-on-one conversations, phone polls, focus groups, community meetings, and more. The update to Sustainable DC 3.0 will carry forward the valuable input received during that process and make targeted improvements so the plan is relevant for today’s context and the next decade ahead.

The update focuses on two areas: enhancing equity throughout the plan and updating the plan’s targets where they could be easier to measure. The survey, which is available in English and Spanish, will gather community feedback on how to enhance equity throughout the plan. It includes questions to help DOEE and OP ensure the updated plan advances racial equity, climate justice, and economic justice. The survey is available at https://publicinput.com/u3366#1.

In addition to the survey, engagement for Sustainable DC 3.0 includes targeted discussions with community members historically underrepresented in city sustainability planning. “A sustainable city is one where people feel like they have a future in,” said DOEE Acting Director Richard Jackson. “Our Sustainable DC 2.0 Plan has goals out to 2032 and includes a lot of ambitious actions to take to make sure all of our residents feel like they can see themselves here long term. But every plan needs to keep up with the times and get a refresh every now and then. There is a lot in the plan that we want to keep and we still need to achieve. We just want to make sure it’s up to date with our priorities and maximizes opportunities to close inequity gaps.”

As part of ongoing efforts to implement and track progress on the existing Sustainable DC 2.0 Plan, DOEE recently released the 2023 progress report. This year the Sustainable DC progress report also incorporated the Clean Energy DC and Climate Ready DC progress reports. It highlights key achievements in the District from the past year, including new programs for enhancing climate resilience, investments in electric vehicles and their charging infrastructure, and initiatives to boost prosperity among underserved communities. The progress report is available at https://sustainable.dc.gov/progress.