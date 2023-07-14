Ottawa County Musicians and Artists Collaborate on New Branding and Video for Port Clinton’s Calling Me™ Campaign
New Online Store Includes Apparel and Items With Logo Designed by Local ArtistPORT CLINTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of the Port Clinton arts and music communities recently came together to create a fresh look and sound for the Port Clinton’s Calling Me™ marketing campaign that was launched in July 2022. Led by Ron Miller, the original songwriter of the Port Clinton theme song, this new collaboration between the local music community and Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council (GPCAAC) focused on creating an experience that reflects the strong connection residents and visitors have with the popular vacation destination on the coast of northern Ohio.
While “Port Clinton’s Calling Me” was originally recorded in Nashville at the 522 Studio located on renowned Music Row, a new version launched today includes tracks recorded at The Ohio Recording Company with local musicians who frequently perform live in the area. The 2023 edition of the music video brings viewers into the studio to see the artists and production team in action and highlights various organizations and more than 100 people throughout the community joining in on the catchy chorus and enjoying local entertainment.
“Last year’s video, which had a tremendous response and continues to attract new viewers today, focused on all the unique attractions and activities available to Port Clinton residents and visitors,” said Miller, who is also a local business owner, musician, and producer. “This year we made it all about highlighting our thriving creative community and the deep-rooted fondness that people develop when they experience our little town by the lake.”
Matt Ritter, an acclaimed Port Clinton artist and member of GPCAAC, designed the new Port Clinton’s Calling Me™ branding and logo. Fans who want to express their Port Clinton pride can get items and apparel featuring the new logo in the online store at www.portclintonscallingme.com/store. A portion of the revenue from merchandise sales will benefit GPCAAC, which is a nonprofit founded in 2009 to promote the creative arts in the region by fostering a cooperative effort between artists and the public.
“Arts and culture have a critical role to play in civic engagement, economic development, and the health of the community. Part of our mission at GPCAAC is to connect people and organizations that want to enhance that impact,” said Carol Morgan, President of GPCAAC. “We were thrilled to partner with Ron and team to bring musicians, entertainers, and artists together to show off the creative, inclusive environment that makes Port Clinton such at great place to live and visit.”
Both the 2022 and 2023 videos were filmed and directed by Shay Rickard, videographer and owner of Shot by Shay. View the 2022 and 2023 editions of the Port Clinton’s Calling Me™ video at https://www.youtube.com/@portclintonscallingme1140 and visit the online store at www.portclintonscallingme.com/store.
About Ron Miller
As a performer, songwriter, promoter, host, and interviewer, Ron has collaborated and/or shared the stage with many legendary rock, pop, and country artists. Ron’s songs have been recorded by well-known national artists and have been featured in network and independent tv/film projects, both domestically and internationally. Born and raised in Ohio, Ron works and lives in the Port Clinton area with his family, where he welcomes visitors to his hotel, OurGuest Inn & Suites, and supports the local live music scene through many endeavors.
About the Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council
The Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council (GPCAAC) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 2009 to promote the creative arts in the region by fostering a cooperative effort between artists and the public. At The Arts Garage (TAG) in downtown Port Clinton, GPCAAC hosts exhibits from local and nationally renowned artists and offers art classes and education for students, members, and the public. The arts council also hosts creative events that support the community and drive the local economy, offers scholarships for area youth, and provides advocacy for local artists and organizations. GPCAAC programming and services are made possible by generous donors and hundreds of active members who give their time and resources to make Ottawa County an inspiring place to live, work, and create.
Jennifer Cadmus
Port Clinton's Calling Me
portclintonscallingme@gmail.com
"Port Clinton's Calling Me" 2023 edition