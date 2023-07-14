The nation’s largest Dental Support Organization (DSO) Heartland Dental awards DIO Implant as Diamond-Trusted supplier
This new dimension of confidence is set to surpass expectations.
We’re grateful to have been bestowed Diamond Trusted status with Heartland. They’re an extremely respected DSO, and this recognition is quite an honor.”COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DIO Implant USA, home to the DIOnavi digitally-guided dental implant workflow and continuing education learning center, the DIO Digital Academy is proud to announce they’ve been recognized as a Diamond Trusted Supplier by Heartland Dental, the nation’s largest Dental Support Organization (DSO).
— Vince Wagner, VP of DSO Business Development DIO USA
“The DIO Digital Academy (DDA) is an invaluable resource that provides world-class dental implant education and digital training for today’s next-generation doctors,” said Vince Wagner, Vice President of DSO Business Development at DIO USA. “We’re grateful to have been bestowed Diamond Trusted status with Heartland. They’re an extremely respected DSO, and this recognition is quite an honor.”
Founded 1997 in Effingham, Illinois, Heartland Dental has over 1,700 supported offices in 38 states and the District of Columbia. The doctor-led culture and business model make Heartland the nation’s best Continuing Education and leadership training facility for doctors. They work with the leading manufacturers and distributors in the dental industry to ensure that their supported doctors and teams get the best support, services, and pricing on dental supplies, equipment, and lab services.
“A handful of Heartland-supported doctors are already using DIO’s digitally guided dental implant workflow,” said Dr. Ben Hanson, Heartland Dental Implant Clinical Director. “Our goal is to introduce those supported doctors who could benefit from the DIO platform, get trained on the methodology, and start using DIO products.”
The DIOnavi system is dramatically different from other implant methods. It’s changed the way the game is played. Through the precise diagnostics of digital imaging and step-by-step surgical workflow, implant placement is flawless, enabling a predictable outcome. Plus, there’s a minimal incision, so there’s minor bleeding and swelling — delivering a quicker patient recovery.
“With over 800,000 successful DIOnavi guided implant surgeries performed, the DIOnavi system has proven predictability time and time again. There is no other patient-friendly, resilient solution like it in the industry. No other digitally guided workflow even comes close. And we’re excited to educate and train Heartland-supported doctors with our system.” Wagner concluded.
“I am so pleased that the DIO brand continues to gain traction in the United States,” said Kim Jin-Chul, Chairman of DIO Corporation. “This partnership with Heartland Dental strengthens our awareness and reach, increasing our position as a worldwide leader in digital dentistry,” Jin-Chul concluded.
About DIO USA.
Regarding the latest in oral reconstructive surgery and innovative implantology, you can depend on DIO. From highly educational training through their DIO Digital Academy (DDA), the breakthrough technology of the DIOnavi system, to the practice-changing DIOnavi Full Arch — DIO is your partner in success. If you’re ready to perform minimally invasive surgeries that maximize individual smiles, please visit www.diodigitalacademy.com
About Heartland Dental.
Heartland Dental is the nation’s largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into supporting more than 2,700 doctors in over 1,700 dental offices across 38 states and the District of Columbia. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For more information, please visit www.heartland.com
DIO USA Contact:
Endless Williams, Director of Marketing
714-880-4141
Marketing@diomplantusa.com
Endless Williams
DIO USA
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
DIOnavi Digital Workflow