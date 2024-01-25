R&A PSYINS Issues “Psychedelic Medicine Year-End Analysis and 2024 Outlook” Report

R&A PSYINS Psychedelic Medicine Year-End Analysis and 2024 Outlook

Navigating the Opportunities, Challenges and Unique Risks of Providing Breakthrough Treatments

Insurance will play a key role in ensuring the long-term viability and success of psychedelic ventures. It is important to know that insurance for licensed medical professionals is available. ” — Eric Rahn, Managing Director, R&A PSYINS

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R&A PSYINS, an independent insurance broker specializing in the psychedelic medicinal industry, released its Psychedelic Medicine Year-End Analysis and 2024 Outlook: “Navigating the Opportunities, Challenges and Unique Risks of Providing Breakthrough Treatments.”

Produced in partnership with Neuly and Psychedelic Invest, the report discusses the catalysts that could propel the industry forward, emerging opportunities and challenges, and the specific Business Liability insurances that will be important for psychedelic businesses and practitioners to secure in 2024.

From local ballots to Capitol Hill, 2024 is shaping up to be an important year for psychedelic drug policy reform. The regulatory landscape will play a crucial role in defining the future of the industry and unlocking new opportunities. This landmark report seeks to address a paramount issue facing psychedelic medicinal businesses. While more state legislators are pushing forward psychedelic policy reform – opening the door for more therapists and clinicians, retreats, and investors to enter the space – it has been difficult for psychedelic medicinal businesses to access insurance in this current hardened insurance market, leaving them exposed to a wide spectrum of risks.

“As psychedelic-assisted therapies progress from the margins to the mainstream, the risks only increase.” said Eric Rahn, Managing Director. “Insurance will play a key role in ensuring the long-term viability and success of psychedelic ventures. The good news is there are more options by the day for accessing critical coverages to protect licensed practitioners and businesses from medical malpractice and other damaging claims.”

R&A PSYINS has been at the forefront of the psychedelic movement since 2021 and provides psychedelic ventures throughout the ecosystem with Business Liability Insurances, including Professional Liability/Errors & Omissions, General Liability, Product Liability, Directors & Officers Liability, IP Defense/Enforcement, Cyber Defense Insurance, and Workers’ Compensation coverage.

To access the report, click here. If you have questions regarding psychedelic business insurance or would like a detailed risk assessment and analysis, please contact Eric Rahn for a consultation at (954) 790-6604 or email eric@rahn-associates.com.



About R&A PSYINS

R&A PSYINS is a division of Rahn & Associates, an independent insurance broker that provides specialty lines of insurance coverages for highly regulated and complex industries, such as psychedelic medicine. Our extensive network and long-standing relationships with industry-leading insurance companies enables us to provide licensed therapists and clinicians, Ketamine clinics, drug and product developers, mushroom cultivators, early and late-stage research and development, wellness retreats, as well as private equity and investors in the psychedelic sector, with Business Liability insurance coverages. For more information, visit https://www.psy-ins.com/.