Great Outdoor Comedy Festival goes Coast-To-Coast across Canada
THE GOCF RELEASES LINEUP FEATURING KEVIN HART, JERRY SEINFELD, BILL BURR, THEO VON, RUSSELL PETERS, ANDREW SCHULZ, NICK OFFERMAN, JONATHAN VAN NESS, AND MORE!EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada will be filled with laughter this summer, from the western shores of Vancouver all the way out east to Halifax. Kicking off in Edmonton’s Kinsmen Park last weekend, the festival travels to the Garrison Grounds in Halifax, Prince’s Island Park in Calgary, and closes out the summer in Vancouver’s Stanley Park. GOCF debuted in Edmonton in Summer 2021, returned there and expanded to Calgary in 2022. Returning to both those markets in 2023 as well as expanding to Halifax and Vancouver, GOCF has quickly made its mark in the entertainment industry and is grabbing attention from all over North America as more and more cities are vying to make their community the next expansion location for the wildly popular brand.
July 14 & 16, 2023 - Kinsmen Park - Edmonton, AB
Bill Burr, Theo Von, Sam Morril + more!
August 11-13, 2023 - Garrison Grounds - Halifax, NS
Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, Anthony Jeselnik, Zarna Garg, Michael Longfellow + more!
August 25-27, 2023 - Prince’s Island Park - Calgary, AB
Nick Offerman, Jonathan Van Ness, Andrew Schulz, Annie Lederman, Dan Soder + more!
September 15-16, 2023 - Stanley Park - Vancouver, BC
Kevin Hart, Russell Peters, Reggie Watts, Steph Tolev + more!
“What started out as an idea for the Edmonton market in 2019, has now grown to a recognized festival brand with four markets and more to be added in Canada and the US over the next few years. We want to create events with purpose and experiences that make a difference in people’s lives. We could not do that without the buy-in from all our stakeholders and partners in each community we have the privilege of being in, especially the biggest stakeholder of them all, the fans!” said Brennan McFaul, Vice President of Trixstar Entertainment. “We have some of the biggest and hottest names in comedy for GOCF 2023. From coast to coast, Canada is in for a great summer of laughter. These artists have no shortage of opportunities to perform and we are humbled they chose us and continue to choose us to connect with their fans.”
Attendees have the option to purchase VIP Reserved tickets to see their favourite comedians up close, complete with table-side service and other festival perks. General Admission tickets are also available with first-come first-served grass seating behind the VIP Reserved area.
“We are seeing more and more attendees travelling from further away to each of our comedy festival destinations,” says Mike Anderson, President of Trixstar. “On average over 30% of our attendees come from at least 150km away, which makes a sizable economic impact to hotels, restaurants, and local attractions before each day kicks off.”
The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is also stepping up on sustainability in 2023. Gathering together to share a laugh is important, but they also acknowledge the impacts it has on our planet. From reducing their carbon footprint to thoughtful planning around waste, manufacturing and operations, GOCF works year round to manage this process.
In addition, working with an accessibility consulting agency based out of Edmonton, GOCF is committed to continually improving its efforts in making sure everyone has access to the same festival experience; giving back through awareness, education, and creating opportunities and experiences for inclusion.
Tickets and additional festival information can be found at GreatOutdoorsComedyFestival.com.
About the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival:
The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is an inclusive and safe experience that celebrates and features all forms of performance comedy, from locals to superstars; all while supporting the communities and beautiful parks we visit through donations and the power of laughter.
About Trixstar LIVE:
Trixstar LIVE is a 360º event management, consultation, marketing and operations firm that activates both city and rural markets across North America with festivals, concerts, celebrity experiences, brand activations and keynote speaker engagements. Creating impactful experiences that make a difference in people’s lives and in the community, Trixstar LIVE is committed to strengthening the communities we’re lucky enough to live, work, listen and laugh in. Trixstar LIVE have proudly raised over $250,000 for local charities and not-for-profit organizations since 2021.
