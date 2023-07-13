Advanced Supply Chain International LLC (ASCI) Awarded the Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification
Advanced Supply Chain International LLC (ASCI), a supply chain management company based in Alaska, awarded the Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) certification.ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Supply Chain International LLC (ASCI) is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) certification through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).This certification recognizes ASCI as a women-owned business and underscores its dedication to supporting diversity and inclusion in the business world. WBENC is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the United States. Their rigorous certification process evaluates the ownership, control, and management of companies to ensure they meet the stringent criteria for women-owned businesses.
The WBE certification is a significant milestone for ASCI, marking its commitment to empowering women-owned businesses and fostering equal opportunities. It complements the existing Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) certification of our federal sister company ASCI Federal Services LLC, highlighting our continuous efforts to extend our support to women-owned enterprises across different sectors.
"We are thrilled to obtain the WBE certification for our commercial company," said Christine Hopkins, ASCI’s President & CEO. "This certification is huge milestone toward the advancement of women-owned businesses and helps us to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to inclusivity. It not only enhances our credibility but also allows us to connect with like-minded organizations with a commitment to diversity to foster mutually beneficial relationships.”
ASCI became a majority woman-owned business in 2021, with Christine Hopkins holding 65% ownership of the company. Christine joined ASCI in 2013 and within six years was appointed into the role of President, moving into the role of President and CEO six months later. Christine is a member of the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council and a volunteer in numerous organizations. She actively volunteers for the Human Resources Certification Institute (HRCI) certification programs as a Subject Matter Expert (SME), participates in the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) logistics committee, is on the Board of Directors for AK Child & Family and USO Alaska, and regularly volunteers her time to other organizations, such as the VFW Auxiliary and Covenant House Alaska.
About ASCI
Advanced Supply Chain International LLC is part of the ASCI family of companies, including ASCI Federal Services LLC, and is based in Anchorage, Alaska. ASCI has been providing supply chain and asset management consulting and services to commercial and government customers since 1999. ASCI specializes in providing support for procurement, contracting, warehousing, inventory management, transportation coordination, and surplus material disposition.
To learn more learn more about the ASCI Family of Companies, please visit www.asciLLC.com.
Rosita Johnson
Advanced Supply Chain International LLC
+1 (907)348-1610
rosita.johnson@ascillc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn