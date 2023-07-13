GRECO Offers New AIA-Approved Continuing Education Course on Metal Coatings and Finishes
New AIA course offers architects an easy-to-follow overview of organic coatings and metal finishes.
We are thrilled to introduce our newest AIA-approved continuing education course on metal coatings and finishes.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GRECO Architectural Metal Products (GRECO), a leading manufacturer and supplier of architectural railings and metal products in North America, is proud to announce the release of its latest continuing education course for architects. The course, focused on metal coatings and finishes, has been approved by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and offers one Learning Unit for Health, Safety, and Welfare.
— Matt Palmer, President of GRECO’s U.S. Operations
As part of GRECO Railings' commitment to providing the highest quality products and services, the company has developed a comprehensive educational program specifically tailored to architects. This new course marks the fourth installment in GRECO Railings' continuing education series, which aims to equip architects with the knowledge and skills needed to deliver exceptional architectural solutions.
The new course, COATINGS and FINISHES for ARCHITECTURAL METAL PRODUCTS covers a wide range of topics, including the latest advancements in metal coating technologies, industry standards and best practices, and the selection and application of coatings to enhance durability and aesthetic appeal. Architects who complete the course will gain valuable insights into the importance of proper metal finishes in achieving long-lasting and visually appealing architectural designs.
"We are thrilled to introduce our newest AIA-approved continuing education course on metal coatings and finishes," said Matt Palmer, President of GRECO’s U.S. Operations. "As a company dedicated to excellence in architectural railings and metal products, we believe in empowering architects with the knowledge they need to create exceptional designs. This course is a testament to our commitment to providing valuable educational resources to the architectural community."
The metal coatings and finishes course is available as an on-demand course on GRECO Railings' website at grecorailings.com/continuing-education. Architects can access the course at their convenience, allowing for flexible learning and professional development. Additionally, GRECO Railings offers live lunch and learn presentations upon request, providing architects with the opportunity to engage directly with industry experts and receive personalized guidance.
Architects who complete the course will not only enhance their understanding of metal coatings and finishes but also earn one Learning Unit for Health, Safety, and Welfare, recognized by the AIA. This accreditation underscores GRECO’s commitment to delivering educational content of the highest caliber, designed to support architects in their pursuit of excellence.
For more information about GRECO Railings' new continuing education course on metal coatings and finishes, please visit grecorailings.com/continuing-education or contact the company's support team at 727.372.1100.
