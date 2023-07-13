KEYNOTE ADDRESS: Minister – Honourable Faualo Harry Jeffrey Schuster at the Police Recruit Graduation Ceremony

SAMOA, July 13 - Thursday, 13 July 2023, 10am, EFKS Youth Hall, SOGI

Reverend Feterika Motu

Associate Minister

Your Excellencies – Members of the Diplomatic Corps

Commissioner, Executive and Senior Management of the Ministry of Police, Prisons and Corrections Services

Families and Friends of the Graduates

Distinguished Guests

Ladies and Gentlemen

It is indeed a privilege and an honour to be here today to attend the Police Recruit Graduation Ceremony 2023.

We have acknowledged through our opening prayer this morning by Reverend Motu the guidance and protection of our Lord upon each and every one of us and especially for bringing the graduates to this day, the completion of a vigorous and intense 17 weeks of trainings and studies.

As such, I would like to thank each and every one of the graduates for their service and sacrifice as they answer the call to undertake this most difficult, demanding but noble path of law enforcement. The past 17 weeks has prepared you to face the reality of the job and to be the best and to serve the people of Samoa

Your theme for today, “Make a change for a Peaceful Nation” speaks volume of your commitment and passion to make a change to help improve the service of your fellow officers and to serve your country diligently by carrying out your duties in accordance with the vision of the Ministry – Working together for a safe and secure Samoa.

Therefore, today you should be celebrating as you have come this far. Your parents, families, friends, villages, etc. should all be proud of your achievements.

I would like to leave you with this, always give your best and work hard, and ensure to uphold the values that guides the work of the Samoa Police, I-C-A-R-E:

I – Integrity C – Courage A – Accountability R – Respect E – Empathy.

The people of Samoa are counting on you to do your job with honesty and in accordance with the law.

Congratulations and all the best with executing your duties as a Police Officer.

God Bless.

**********************************************************************

LAUGA AUTU: Minisita – Afioga Faualo Harry Jeffrey Schuster i le Faau’uga o Alii ma Taimaitai Leoleo 2023

(Aso Tofi, 13 Iulai 2023, 10 ile taeao, EFKS Tupulaga Hall, SOGI)

O le a nā – mau ia fa’aalo o i’asā nai maugatafā o fetolotoloaiga o tupu, ma le taeao na gasenofo ai le vaevaeloloa, ina ua muai faailo le manumua e le tama o le Alataua. Ao le asō, o lea ua tau’i i paia ma au’i i mamalu le maota nei;

I le Sūsū o lau susuga i le taitai o le Sauniga

Sui o Malo o Atunuu i fafo

Lau Afioga i le Komesina

Le mamalu i le Pulega

Aiga ma uo o le au faau’u

O pa’aga a le Matagaluega o Leoleo ma Falepuipui ma le ola Toefuataina.

Le tapuaiga a Aiga.

O le aso lenei ua faauu ina ai outou e avea ma malu o le malo, e tauaveina nafa o Alii ma Tamaitai o Leoleo, Falepuipui ma le Toefuataiga. Ia outou manatua lelei outou tiute e tāua i le malo o Samoa. Auā e malu ia te oe aiga, e malu ia te oe nuu ma Ekalesia, ae le gata I lea o le puipuiga foi o tagata nuu o isi atunuu o loo faapea ona avea Samoa ma atunuu e aumau ai poo le galulue ai foi i tofiga.

E lei faigofie le auala sa e asa ina mai i le 17 vaiaso, o le mea mautinoa lava sa tigaina le mafaufau ma le tino, auā o lea ou te talitonu, o le avea ai ma malu o le malo, e lē o se galuega faigofie, e mautinoa lava e tigaina. Ao tua atu o lena tigaina, o loo taoto mai ai se galuega taua, e te faia mo tagata uma o Samoa. O le fesili, o le ā le galuega? O lau galuega e malutia ai, e puipui ai, e saogalemu ai tagata o le atunuu. O le ala lea o le tulaga ese o lou tiute, ma e amata mai lava ina ua maea ona e tautō, e te faia galuega uma ua e tauto ai ma le faamaoni.

O lona uiga tulimata’i ā outou gaioiga poo talafeagai ma lā outou tautoga sa fai, aemaise lava le faatino ina o galuega e aafia ai aia tatau o tagata, o mataupu eseese e sulufai mai ai tagata i le Matagaluega

O le mea lea e faatāua ai i lenei taeao Amioga Tauoloa o LEOLEO ua uma ona aoao ina ai outou.

O lona uiga e lē o ni galuega faigofie, tou te feagai ma faigata, ae a faigofie foi, o lona uiga, o loo tumau pea ma tupu le fatu na toto e ō tatou tuaa, ao le faavae mausali foi lea o le Malo Tutoatasi o Samoa “E faavae i le Atua Samoa”

Ou te talitonu foi o le faamoemoe ma faatuatua i le Atua i le faatino ina o galuega, o se mea e ao lava ona faamuamua auā e fa’aatoatoa e le Atua au taumafaiga i lenei galuega.

O le mea lea, o le valaau ina o oe, e lē o se galuega e tau lava nao le maua ai o sau tupe, pe taulagi ai foi lou tagata o le malu o le malo, poo lou fa’aaoga ina foi o le malosiaga ua tuuina atu ete soonafai ai lou valaauina, ae o le valaau ina o oe e le Atua e avea le Matagaluega o Leoleo, Falepuipui ma le ola Toefuta’ina e te tautua ai iā Samoa ma ona tagata.

O lona uiga e tatau ona fa’ataua muamua lau tautua lea, e tali atu ai i manaoga o tagata lautele, pe ā sulufai atu i le Matagaluega mo soo se fesoasoani.

Ia manū tele ina le alo atu o outou o leoleo fou, i le faatino ina o tiute tofia. Ia fai sau galuega ina ia fa’aiiIa atili ai le igoa o le Matagaluega, ma ia fai ma le lototoa ma le ava fatafata ma alofa i tagata, e lē o le alofa ete faia ai ni auala sesē, ae o le alofa ete tausi ai ma le faamaoni ou tiute tauave.

Le paia i Aiga ua mafai ona tatou molimau ina lenei faamoemoe, mālo le tapuai ma tatalo auā alo ma fanau ua ofo ina soifua e auauna ai i lo tatou mālo.

Lau Afioga i le Komesina ma le matagaluega, mālo le onosai, e faamalo atu foi le māelega mo suiga lelei e faalelei ina ai le auaunaga a le Matagaluega a Leoleo aemaise le Falepuipui.

Ia maua pea le malosi auā le tautua ina o Samoa ma ona tagata, ma ia maua se Samoa saogalemu.

SOIFUA…..ma ia manuia.