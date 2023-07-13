Medikon Announces the Grand Opening of its 10,000 sq ft Facility in Houston, Texas
Medikon makes sustainable waste recycling possible with advanced liquid waste recycling techniques.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Medikon, a visionary medical recycling firm, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated grand opening of its new state-of-the-art facility spanning over 10,000 sq ft in Houston, Texas. Determined to address the shortcomings of current liquid medical waste disposal methods, Medikon has taken the lead in creating sustainable alternatives that are set to redefine the industry.
Established in January of 2023, Medikon has swiftly emerged as a trailblazer in handling and recycling liquid medical waste. Following the groundbreaking ceremony in March, the company is now eagerly preparing for its grand opening in August, signaling its commitment to providing dependable and efficient solutions for healthcare institutions seeking to enhance their sustainability efforts.
"At Medikon, we envision leading the way in sustainable medical waste management, empowering healthcare institutions to reduce their environmental impact and contribute to a healthier world for future generations," shared Medikon’s CEO, Rhett Kenagy
Medikon's comprehensive services include biohazard waste management, medical liquid waste recycling, and environmental sustainability consulting. Utilizing cutting-edge technology, advanced filtration systems, and state-of-the-art equipment for safe and eco-friendly recycling processes, Medikon has fostered a culture of environmental responsibility and safety.
Their dedication to sustainability expands beyond their own operations as they actively promote sustainable practices throughout the healthcare industry. Medikon also offers flexible and customizable services to meet the unique needs of healthcare providers.
Partnering with Medikon allows healthcare providers to enhance sustainability efforts, attract environmentally conscious stakeholders, and achieve cost savings through waste reduction and optimized energy consumption. Medikon's eco-friendly waste handling minimizes environmental impact, prevents pollution, and ensures regulatory compliance for the well-being of patients and the community.
One of Medikon’s pleased customers, Misha Cross, shared, “We have been working with Medikon and are very pleased with their service level. Their team is highly trained and knowledgeable about handling and recycling liquid medical waste, and their eco-friendly waste management solutions have helped us reduce our environmental impact while maintaining compliance with all relevant regulations.”
As Medikon embarks on its mission to revolutionize medical waste management, they remain steadfast in their customer-centric approach. Medikon prioritizes understanding healthcare providers' unique needs and challenges, tailoring their solutions accordingly. Continual investment in technological advancements and a steadfast commitment to sustainability ensure that Medikon stays at the forefront of innovation in the industry.
About Medikon:
Established in January 2023, Medikon is an innovative medical recycling specialist committed to sustainable medical waste management. They utilize advanced technologies to handle and recycle liquid medical waste, offering comprehensive services to healthcare institutions. Medikon's mission is to reduce the environmental impact of the healthcare industry through efficient solutions and promote a healthier world through sustainable practices.
