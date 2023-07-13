Submit Release
PWB Meeting Date – August 4, 2023

The Public Works Board’s August Meeting is August 4, 2023 from 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM. This meeting will be held online via Zoom, and in person at the Department of Commerce Headquarters in Olympia (1011 Plum St SE, Olympia, WA 98504).

Join the Zoom meeting.

 

