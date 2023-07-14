EDRM Announces Five New Projects, Seeking Contributors

Setting the global standards for e-discovery

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), the global benchmark for e-discovery, is pleased to announce the launch of five new project teams. These teams, whose descriptions can be found below, are actively recruiting contributors. Those with a passion for enhancing e-discovery processes are welcome to join.

New Project Teams Overview:

1. EDRM 2.0 - As the 20th anniversary of the original EDRM diagram looms, this team will reconsider the diagram not just aesthetically, but substantively as well. The goal is to make the diagram more current, more useful, and more accurate regarding the end-to-end ediscovery process.

2. ESI Protocol Team - This committee's mission is to develop a model ESI Protocol that can be easily adapted and adopted for various cases, saving time and resources. The model will be balanced, catering to both plaintiffs and defendants, and allow for optional provisions to be negotiated per case.

3. TAR Protocol Team - Similar to the ESI Protocol Team, this group will concentrate on predictive coding, developing a universally accepted protocol for the use of technology assisted review. This team will leverage the EDRM TAR Guidelines released in 2019.

4. Discovery Workflow Team - The goal of this team is to scrutinize the full discovery workflow and pay attention to stages often overlooked, such as case building, deposition preparation, and trial preparation. Their ultimate output will be decided upon collaboratively and could range from white papers to illustrative charts.

5. Generative AI Team - With the rise of AI products like Chat GPT, this team will draft guidelines for the use of generative AI by legal professionals. Their work will be built on the foundation laid by prior EDRM teams, including the team that drafted the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Discovery white paper in 2021.

"All contributors are welcome, all we ask is that you take your advocate hat off, we are looking for diverse perspectives and expertise," said Kaylee Walstad, EDRM chief strategy officer.

Joining an EDRM team provides opportunities to connect, network, and contribute to EDRM projects, sharing expertise with our global community. Comprised of a blend of corporations, law firms, software and service providers, governments, educators, students, judges and media from 145 countries across six continents, the EDRM community is tirelessly working to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance processes and standards.

