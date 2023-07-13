Submit Release
Conduct Board Releases July Disciplinary Hearings

Image showing the logo for the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct beside the words 'Disciplinary Hearings Scheduled'.

The Board of Professional Conduct will hear two cases in July.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced two July disciplinary hearings involving attorneys.

All hearings begin at 10 a.m., take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

July 18 (via video teleconference)
In re Judicial Campaign Complaint against Diana Marie Stevenson, Respondent; Mark Derrig, Complainant
Case No. 2023-015
Respondent’s counsel: John W. Greven, Akron
Hearing registration link

July 24-25
Disciplinary Counsel v. Daniel Edward Perrico
Case No. 2023-002
Respondent’s counsel: Peter T. Cahoon, Canton
Hearing location: Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

