Conduct Board Releases July Disciplinary Hearings

The Board of Professional Conduct will hear two cases in July.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced two July disciplinary hearings involving attorneys.

All hearings begin at 10 a.m., take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

Respondent’s counsel: John W. Greven, Akron

July 24-25

Disciplinary Counsel v. Daniel Edward Perrico

Case No. 2023-002

Respondent’s counsel: Peter T. Cahoon, Canton

Hearing location: Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus