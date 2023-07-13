Submit Release
Akua Behavioral Health Announces Grand Opening of Akua Native Healing Center in Northern California

Exterior-photo-Akua-Native-Healing-Center

Exterior photo of Akua Native Healing Center, now open in Sacramento, CA

Inside-Akua-Native-Healing-Center

Inside Akua Native Healing Center, located in Sacramento, CA

Meals-Akua-Native-Healing-Center

Nutritious Meals at Akua Native Healing Center

Logo-Akua-Native-Healing-Center

Logo of Akua Native Healing Center

Sign-Akua-Native-Healing-Center

Welcoming Sign at Akua Native Healing Center in Sacramento, CA

Akua Native Healing Center is a co-ed 16 bed Substance Use Disorder Treatment facility in Sacramento, CA designed to meet the needs of Native Populations.

When our relatives come here to Akua for healing, they will see these medicines present in the room and groups, depicted in the art on the walls, and in the curriculum they learn.”
— Nathan Blacksmith, Cultural Advisor

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TOP-RATED CALIFORNIA BEHAVIORAL HEALTH PROVIDER ANNOUNCES
GRAND OPENING OF AKUA NATIVE HEALING CENTER

Akua Behavioral Health is pleased to announce the grand opening of our newest treatment center in beautiful Northern California.

Akua Native Healing Center is a co-ed 16 bed Substance Use Disorder Treatment facility uniquely designed to meet the needs of Native/Indigenous Populations. Our exceptional clinical staff has been specially trained on Generation Red Road curriculum. We have ensured that we are meeting the specific cultural and behavioral health needs of Native Individuals by offering an on-site Fire Pit, Sweat Lodge and Wellness Garden.

We are pleased to partner with Nathan Blacksmith as our Cultural Advisor to ensure we are bringing the best healing services to the indigenous community that we proudly serve.

Nathan Blacksmith, Cultural Advisor
Nathan is a member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribe of Lake Traverse South Dakota and a second-generation urban American Indian. He completed his master’s degree in business administration (MBA) with an emphasis in leadership. Nathan has extensive experience and education in traditional healing practices and the substance use disorder field. As Cultural Advisor, Nathan joins our clients & staff onsite to lead programs & spiritual ceremonies offered at our Akua Native Healing Center.

NOW OPEN!
AKUA NATIVE HEALING CENTER

10087 Terra Loma Drive
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

If you or someone you love is struggling,
please call us anytime, 24/7 for help:
(916) 848-2671


Learn more: https://akuamindbody.com/treatment-programs/akua-native-healing

Akua Native Healing Center
AKUA Behavioral Health
+1 916-848-2671
email us here
Nathan Blacksmith Introduces Akua Native Healing Center

