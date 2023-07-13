Excel Legacy Group Offers Free Consultations for ESOP Implementation

An ESOP can be critical to solidify the solid, long-term success of a business, but it can get tricky.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN AREA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOP planning is critical for a smooth business transition, maximizing and protecting the interests of stakeholders, customers, employees, and investors, and readying for the business’ long-term success.

Today’s savvy and successful business owners realize that having a sound, effective, and carefully planned exit strategy is not only valuable but critical to ensure the business’ long-term corporate sustainability with employee ownership,” explains Patti Plough, President, and CEO of the Excel Legacy Group (ELG).

“But it is a process that can get tricky to navigate.”

There are crucially important steps for achieving an effective ESOP business transition. And ELG---the innovative and respected national ESOP firm that combines the expertise of ESOP consulting, financial, investment banking, and legal professionals to assist companies in creating and maintaining successful, sustainable employee ownership results---now offers valuable, free consultations for ESOP Implementation.

“It’s what we do,” she says with enthusiasm. “Helping business owners prepare for retirement or exiting their business in a dignified way while protecting their legacy, their business culture, and their trusted employees.”

ELG’s free, ESOP Implementation consultations are important and valuable help about doing it effectively and properly.

 A valuable 1 -1.5-hour consultation with an expert ELG associate to review the options and the many benefits of using an ESOP for a win-win exit strategy.

 A 1-1.5-hour Introduction and deeper dive with the ELG associate, attorney/investment banker who will be implementing the customized ESOP.

“After all,” Patti Plough points out, “relationships are what we do! And the free consultations are important to understand how to maximize an ESOP plan.

“It is a special way that our experienced expert ELG advisors, lawyers, and investment bankers help companies determine whether and how to establish and finance new ESOPs.”

For more information, please visit excellegacygroup.com/blog and excellegacygroup.com/about

###

About Excel Legacy Group, LLC:

At Excel Legacy Group, LLC (ELG), we strive to provide the highest quality, most comprehensive ESOP services to help our clients in achieving their goals for their ESOPs. Our consultants, lawyers, and investment bankers help companies determine whether and how to establish and finance new ESOPs. Lastly, upon completion, ELG will organize and execute a company event to celebrate and communicate these new changes to your employees and communities.

Contact Details:

Patti (at) excellegacygroup (dot) com