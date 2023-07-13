Lucy Group acquires fault detection technology from Fundamentals

AI and ML are enabling smart fault detection on electric grids

Lucy Group has acquired the assets and IP of Fundamentals’ Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI/ML) business.

Lucy Group has acquired the assets and IP of Fundamentals' Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI/ML) business. Focusing on grid monitoring and fault location, the AI/ML capability will merge with Lucy Electric's GridKey intelligent Low Voltage (LV) remote monitoring system and digital substation activities.

Paul Beck, Gridkey & Innovation Director at Lucy Electric, said: “As electrical networks get older and the load on them is increased, reliability becomes a significant issue. This exciting technology, when coupled with our existing GridKey monitoring system, allows not just improved fault management but also the ability to carry out preventative maintenance before faults occur.”

Jon Hiscock, Director and CEO at Fundamentals, said: “Following successful innovation trials with UK Distribution Network Operators, Lucy Electric is ideally positioned to commercialise our AI/ML technology and roll it out at scale on distribution networks.”

One of the main applications of this AI/ML technology in the electric power industry is the detection of intermittent faults in underground cables using an algorithm known as SYNAPS. The SYNAPS solution uses hardware installed at local substations to collect data from these early intermittent faults and then run an AI algorithm against a ‘digital twin’ model of the distribution grid. This enables the type of fault to be classified and the location to be identified, allowing planned maintenance intervention to prevent power interruption, which is far more efficient than an emergency repair.

