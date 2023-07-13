Wellinks Names New CEO Stacie Bratcher

Bratcher Brings 20+ Years of Experience Leading Rapidly Growing Innovative Healthcare Companies

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellinks , the leading digital healthcare company offering virtual cardiopulmonary disease management for health plans and value-based care providers, today announced Stacie Bratcher as its new Chief Executive Officer.



Bratcher brings more than 20 years of experience leading companies delivering innovative cardiopulmonary care, most recently serving as CEO of Jet Health, a home health and hospice company, and, prior to that, as CEO of Alana Healthcare, a value-based chronic condition management company focused on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure (CHF). A licensed physical therapist, her background in rehabilitation services includes multiple settings from outpatient to skilled nursing in both public and privately held companies. She also serves as the Board Chair at GripAble, a London-based digital health company moving into the U.S. market.

More than one-in-five patients with COPD also have CHF, and complications of CHF can cause COPD if left untreated. The prevalence of both conditions is increasing, and it is estimated that by 2030, 23.6 million Americans will have COPD and 8.2 million will have CHF. Building on Bratcher’s experience successfully leading and scaling companies addressing challenges for both diseases, Wellinks is strengthening its capabilities for holistically addressing the needs of patients with CHF in addition to COPD.

“Stacie is the perfect candidate to guide Wellinks as we bring on new opportunities,” said Kevin Rakin, Chair of Wellinks’ Board. “Her deep expertise in the industry will accelerate Wellinks’ ability to unite key players across the continuum of care to deliver a better experience for medically complex patients.”

“The intersections of value-based arrangements and innovative approaches to care provide unique opportunities to better manage chronic diseases,” said Bratcher. “Wellinks has fundamentally changed the way we think about delivering virtual cardiopulmonary care – I’m excited to lead the company’s expansion and help our partners bring a new standard of care to their members.”

This appointment comes at a time of great momentum for Wellinks. The company recently announced an agreement with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware to deliver integrated COPD care for members in the state.

About Wellinks

Wellinks is on a mission to help those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) live fully and breathe freely. COPD is the third leading cause of death by chronic disease in the U.S. and the fifth most costly chronic disease. With its personalized, virtual-first COPD management system, Wellinks breaks down barriers for patients, providing the evidence-based care they need and deserve outside the four walls of the clinic. Wellinks supports patients through virtual care, including pulmonary rehabilitation, health coaching, and monitoring aided by connected devices and an easy-to-use smartphone app. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Wellinks is led by a team of experienced healthcare leaders and backed by top investment firms including Morningside, HighCape Capital, Connecticut Innovations, and Benslie. For more information, visit www.wellinks.com and follow on Twitter ( @WellinksHealth ) and LinkedIn .