House of The Rising Son Becomes an Accredited Drug Rehab Center for Couples in California

San Clemente, California, July 13, 2023 – House of The Rising Son is proud to announce that it is now one of the only licensed and accredited drug rehab centers to provide Couples Alcohol & Drug Rehab programs in California. House of The Rising Son also offers several other types of specialized care to support patients in their journey of recovery. This Rehab center is excellent for patients who want to undergo alcohol and drug detoxification. People who are struggling with alcohol abuse, drug addiction, or severe withdrawal symptoms can greatly benefit from the treatment programs available at House of The Rising Son.

Patients receive medical supervision to support them through their detoxification so that the entire process is as safe and effective as possible. Patients can also opt for residential rehab programs that are designed to help people who need traditional and holistic therapy. The programs can be customized to each patient’s individual recovery needs. This can be greatly beneficial for patients, who have unique circumstances and want to have a more specialized, personalized program.

House of The Rising Son also offers aftercare programs to help people gradually transition back into their daily lives, and maintain long-term sobriety. Aftercare programs can be very impactful for people who have been in rehab for an extended period of time and need to re-integrate into their daily lives.

About House of The Rising Son

House of The Rising Son is a full-service rehabilitation center that helps patients undergo medical detoxes and also offers personalized residential rehab treatments. House of The Rising Son has a combination of 12-step work, holistic healing services, and yoga classes, along with other forms of therapy to support patients in the recovery process. This rehab center is dedicated to empowering its patients and providing the best possible care as they overcome their addictions.

The main goal is to promote lifelong sobriety, and not just short-term sobriety. With this in mind, the staff has a different approach when it comes to rehabilitation because the mission is to help as many patients as possible become truly free from their addictions without having constant relapses. This is achieved by delivering individualized rehab programs that are tailored to each patient’s specific needs. In addition to this, patients also received relapse prevention treatment, high-quality medical detox, and several forms of therapy to support them in their journey of recovery. Patients also get aftercare treatment, counseling, and as much support as they need to promote lifelong sobriety.

To be admitted to the House of The Rising Son, all you need to do is make a call so that a counselor can answer any questions you have. This will help the counselor understand what you need and then create a highly targeted recovery plan that is specific to you. This customized treatment plan is offered at the residential rehab and is specifically designed for each patient’s individual needs. House of The Rising Son does not use a “one size fits all” approach. Instead, this rehab center is dedicated to providing the best customized treatment plans to promote lifelong sobriety. This approach has helped hundreds of patients, overcome their addictions and lead a better life after their time in rehab. If you would like to learn more about the treatment options available at House of The Rising Son, then please visit the website.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/house-of-the-rising-son-becomes-an-accredited-drug-rehab-center-for-couples-in-california/

About House of The Rising Son

The House of the Rising Son is a full-service substance abuse recovery center located in beautiful Southern Orange County.

Contact House of The Rising Son

147 El Levante

San Clemente

California 92672

United States

(888) 238 1038

Website: https://www.thorstreatment.com/