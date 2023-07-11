UZBEKISTAN, July 11 - The MIIT Working Group investigated the implementation of socially significant projects in the Republic of Karakalpakstan

A working group led by Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Sarvar Khamidov and consisting of heads of ministries and departments conducted a study of the current state of projects implemented at the expense of international financial institutions and grants in the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

During the trip, the group got acquainted with the progress of the project for reconstruction of the 964-1204 km (240 km) section of the A-380 Guzor-Bukhara-Nukus-Beineu highway with the participation of the Asian Development Bank worth $274.2 million. As part of the project, a 2-lane road with a cement-concrete pavement with a length of 240 km will be built in the Kungrad district. At the moment, 190 km of road foundation, 155 km of gravel-sand mixture and 75 km of cement concrete pavement have been laid. During the investigation, problems were identified in the allocation of wagons and locomotives for the supply of construction materials. Measures are being taken to address the issues raised.

The project for development of drinking water supply systems in the western part of Uzbekistan is also under implementation in the region. An ADB loan in the amount of $145 million was allocated for this. 1,280 km of water supply network, 3 water treatment plants with a daily capacity of 300 thousand cubic meters, 24 water distribution facilities and 45 reservoirs will be built, which will improve the drinking water supply of 84 gatherings of citizens of the mahallas of Amudarya, Muynak, Nukus, Beruniysky, Karauzak and Kungrad districts, where more than 320 thousand people live.

The next address on the route was the territory of the implementation of the project for improvement of water resources management in Southern Karakalpakstan, covering 100 thousand hectares of irrigated lands in Beruniysky, Turtkul, Ellikkalli districts. A World Bank loan in the amount of $214.8 million was allocated for the implementation of the project. 9 of the 20 planned work packages have already been completed, and 11 are under implementation.

The work on the project for restoration of the Boston Canal (eastern part) in the Turtkul district was also studied and appropriate instructions were given to accelerate the implementation of the SCADA system.

The members of the Working Group also visited the construction site of the Sheikh Khalifa Mother and Child Hospital project. The total amount of grant funds allocated to the Ministry of Health for the implementation of the project is $27 million.

During the study, conversations were held with project initiators and contractors who shared emerging issues and problems in the construction process. Responsible managers on the ground were given specific instructions to solve emerging problems and further intensify systemic interdepartmental cooperation to put projects into operation in a timely manner.

Source: Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan