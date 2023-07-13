Brian Ayson of Ayson Law Firm Recognized as Super Lawyer for Third Consecutive Year
Houston-based DWI defense attorney continues to excel in the legal field, earning prestigious recognition for his outstanding expertise and client advocacyHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ayson Law Firm is proud to announce that its founder, Brian Ayson, has been selected as a Super Lawyer for the third consecutive year. This prestigious recognition is a testament to Ayson's dedication, expertise and success in the field of DWI defense.
Ayson, a seasoned attorney with over two decades of experience, has been at the forefront of DWI defense in Houston since founding Ayson Law Firm in 2010. His deep understanding of the Texas justice system, honed during his time interning at the Nueces County District Attorney’s office and his extensive legal career, has been instrumental in his success.
Ayson's practice areas include Criminal Defense, DWI, Personal Injury, Murder/Manslaughter, Drug Crimes, Family Violence, Expunction and Nondisclosure, and Sex Offenses. His commitment to his clients and his ability to navigate complex legal situations have earned him a reputation as a reliable and effective advocate.
In addition to his Super Lawyer recognition, Ayson has been honored with several other awards throughout his career. These include being named a Top Lawyer by H Texas Magazine and Houstonia Magazine, receiving the highest peer rating possible of AV Preeminent from Martindale-Hubbell, and being included in The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100.
Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Its patented attorney selection process is peer-influenced and research-driven, selecting the top 5% of attorneys to the Super Lawyers list each year.
For more information about Ayson Law Firm and to schedule a free consultation, please visit dwilawyerhouston.com.
