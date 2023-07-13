Bachmann, Acelerex Selected as Controls Providers to Greenbacker’s 30MW / 120 MWh Holtville BESS Project
First announced utility-scale project under Bachmann-Acelerex Commercial Partnership
Our software complements the Bachmann products in offering high quality, grid-focused intelligent solutions required for optimization and real time control of renewables and energy storage systems.”CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bachmann electronic, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of automation controls, and Acelerex, a global pioneer in the seamless integration of best-in-class grid analytics and grid controls, announced today that the two companies have been selected to jointly provide the controls for the to-be-constructed 30 MW / 120 MWh Holtville battery energy storage system (”BESS”).
— Terry Boston, Acelerex Investor and former CEO of PJM Interconnection
Holtville BESS, based in Imperial County California, represents the largest stand-alone battery storage project in the portfolio of Greenbacker Capital Management, a leading U.S. renewable energy investor. Greenbacker will be operating Holtville BESS in partnership with SunCode LLC (”SunCode Energy”). Greenbacker estimates that Holtville’s 120 MWh capacity will represent enough energy to power approximately 4,119 homes for a 24-hour period, on average.
Bachmann and Acelerex will jointly provide Holtville BESS with a grid-focused intelligent solution for asset optimization and real-time control. The combined solution will be anchored in Bachmann’s high quality, Austrian-made manufactured products and the precision of its fast-responding power plant controls. Bachmann’s offering will be augmented by Acelerex’s universal energy management system (REX™), artificial intelligence, grid analytics and SCADA systems for clean energy technologies.
Feldkirch, Austria-based Bachmann has been developing automation and system solutions for more than 50 years and manufactures best-in-class power plant controls and measurement systems. Bachmann systems are deployed around the world in over 140,000 wind turbines. Cambridge, MA-based Acelerex has developed a technology stack of a cloud-based subscription software with web-interface that has features of artificial intelligence, universal energy management system (REX™), real-time optimization and control, stacked services, grid analytics and SCADA.
Terry Boston, Acelerex Investor, CEO of Terry Boston LLC and the former CEO of PJM Interconnection, said, “Our software systems complement the Bachmann products for offering the high quality reliable, grid-focused intelligent solutions required for optimization and real time control of renewables and energy storage systems.”
The two companies first announced their commercial partnership on August 25, 2022. Dr. Randell M. Johnson, Founder and CEO of Acelerex, commented, “Holtville BESS is a visible indicator of the overall quality and depth of the Bachmann-Acelerex utility-scale pipeline.”
About Greenbacker Capital Management (https://greenbackercapital.com/)
Greenbacker Capital Management LLC is an SEC registered investment adviser that provides advisory and oversight services related to project development, acquisition, and operations in the renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainability industries.
About Bachmann electronic GmbH (https://www.bachmann.info/en)
Bachmann manufactures and services automation, grid measurement, protection, visualization and condition monitoring for plants and machines. Headquartered in Feldkirch, Austria, Bachmann is a rapidly expanding organization with over 500 employees worldwide. Bachmann has been developing unique automation and system solutions for customers around the globe for more than 50 years. Based on these products and a long experience in the energy sector with high competence Bachmann supports the customers with intelligent and profitable solutions all over the world.
About Acelerex (www.acelerex.com)
Acelerex has developed a single Digital Grid software platform, REX™, which seamlessly integrates best-in-class grid analytics and grid controls. REX™ provides an innovative solution to the challenges of integrating renewables, energy storage and electric vehicles into the 21st century power grid. Acelerex pairs clean energy and storage technologies, including EMS and SCADA, with 100% proprietary software innovations of AI/ML, IoT devices, blockchain, big data, data mining, cloud computing and real time optimization algorithms. The company also provides clean energy and storage advisory services to governments, developers, utilities and clean energy investment funds around the world. Acelerex is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and has offices in Chile, Turkey and India.
Inquiries
Acelerex Inc.
650-753-1025
email us here