Derby-Based Mobile Network ParentShield announces Unlimited Tracking Data for Children.

Running out of data means tracking is impossible ParentShield Child-Safe Network

ParentShield announces the immediate introduction of Unlimited Extra Data for just tracking purposes.

Parents need to restrict mobile data on their children's mobile phones but still need to be able to track the phone - even when mobile data is all used up.” — Paul Stevenson

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UK, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Engine Mobile Ltd's ParentShield division is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Unlimited Mobile Tracking Data, a groundbreaking feature that brings unprecedented tracking and location capabilities to parents and guardians.

Normal 'adult' mobile networks, that might well provide unlimited Mobile Data, are largely unsuitable for Children, According to the Network. Unlimited internet access brings with it considerable privacy and safeguarding risk. Limiting Mobile Data removes this risk, but unfortunately will make it impossible to the the phone's in-built GPS system to provide remote location services.

To counter this, ParentShield has now provided all its customers on Data Tariffs, an emergency data button that allows parents to add extra data free of charge for the purposes of tracking or instant messaging use.

ParentShield, a leading provider of mobile safety solutions, recognises the growing concerns of parents regarding their children's whereabouts and safety and growing awareness that children and young people need a different kind of network to the one their parents might use. In response to this, ParentShield has developed a revolutionary Unlimited Mobile Tracking Data feature, specifically designed to address these concerns comprehensively.

Unlimited Mobile Data for tracking enables parents and guardians to efficiently track their children's location in real-time after their normal data allowance has been used up. By utilising this innovative technology, parents can stay informed about their children's movements, ensuring they are always safe and secure. Whether it is monitoring their journey to school or tracking their whereabouts during extracurricular activities, Unlimited Mobile Data provides an invaluable tool for parents to maintain constant vigilance over their children's safety.

"We understand that parents want the utmost reassurance when it comes to their children's safety. With the introduction of Unlimited Mobile Data, we are proud to offer a solution that grants parents the ability to track their children's location seamlessly," said Graham Tyers, CEO at ParentShield. "By providing a reliable and efficient tracking service, we aim to alleviate the concerns of parents and empower them with the tools they need to protect their loved ones - even if they have used all their daily or monthly allowances."

Unlimited Mobile Data is seamlessly integrated into ParentShield's comprehensive mobile safety platform, which offers a range of features including call and text monitoring, app blocking, and web filtering. This all-in-one solution ensures that parents have complete control over their children's mobile usage, creating a safe digital environment.

To learn more about ParentShield and its new Unlimited Mobile Data feature, please visit https://parentshield.co.uk.

About ParentShield:

ParentShield is a division of Engine Mobile Ltd, specialising in mobile safety solutions for parents and guardians. With a commitment to safeguarding children in the digital age, ParentShield offers a comprehensive platform that provides parents with the necessary tools to protect their children's well-being. Through innovative features and cutting-edge technology, ParentShield aims to create a secure environment for children, both online and offline.

With an increasing reliance on technology and the ever-growing influence of the digital world, ParentShield.co.uk recognises the need for a comprehensive solution to safeguard children from potential online threats and harmful content. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, the ParentShield app offers a range of features that empower parents to protect their children in today's digital age.

Key features of the ParentShield Service include:

1. Advanced Call and Text Monitoring: Parents can monitor their child's incoming and outgoing calls and text messages, ensuring their safety and understanding their communication patterns.

2. Caller Call and SMS Blocking: ParentShield's unique blocking capability allows parents to decide who their child can communicate with - by calls or SMS - via their secure ParentShield Portal.

3. Unrivalled Coverage: ParentShield SIM cards and eSIM attach to multiple UK networks, and use the strongest signal. Simply put – no network provides better coverage because we combine the coverage of networks to protect our valuable users.

4. Spending Controls: ALL opportunities for extra spending are permanently blocked. Overspending is impossible! Premium rate SMS, premium rate phone numbers, charity donations, telephone voting, ‘pay by phone’ subscription services are ALL blocked and will never be available.

ParentShield.co.uk is committed to offering a comprehensive child safety solution that is easy to use, reliable, and adaptable to the evolving needs of families. By providing a secure platform that respects privacy and compliance, ParentShield.co.uk ensures that parents have full control over their child's digital experiences, allowing them to strike a balance between freedom and protection.

"We are thrilled to introduce the new ParentShield feature, a game-changer in child safety," said Graham Tyers, Founder and CEO of ParentShield.co.uk. "Our app empowers parents to proactively protect their children from potential online dangers, enabling them to navigate the digital world with confidence and peace of mind."

To learn more about ParentShield.co.uk and their revolutionary child mobile phone network, please visit https://parentshield.co.uk.

About ParentShield:

ParentShield.co.uk is the leading provider of innovative child safety solutions in the United Kingdom. With a mission to protect and empower children in today's digital age, ParentShield.co.uk offers a comprehensive mobile app that enables parents to monitor and safeguard their child's online activities. By leveraging advanced technology, ParentShield.co.uk ensures the safety and well-being of children while providing peace of mind to parents.