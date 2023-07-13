Magical cookbook ‘Happy Potter’ released

Happy Potter Cookbook Dutch edition

Conjuring up 88 cheerful plant-based recipes step by step.

This book is about food from the magical world of witches and wizards. Herbs, vegetables, grains, fruits and plants play a central role.” — Olivier Van Gierdeghom

Brugge, West-Vlaanderen, Belgium, 13th Jul 2023, King NewsWire – Author Olivier Van Gierdeghom: ‘This book is about food from the magical world of witches and wizards. Herbs, vegetables, grains, fruits and plants play a central role. This book consists mainly of Mediterranean and Eastern dishes that keep your body healthy and is packed with herbs, which most Western diseases hate. I started my plant-based journey 7 years ago and these recipes are my collective results. Each dish is photographed and linked to an iconic film or series. The book is designed with vintage ephemera elements and quirky illustrations of fantastic beasts and magical objects. I hope it will inspire wizards and witches around the world.’

Synopsis

Get ready to wave your wand and conjure up spellbinding happy recipes. From simple spicy lemonade to comforting pasta, there is something for every witch, wizard or culinary alchemist of all skill levels to enjoy. Bring some of the most memorable magical dishes from your fantasy series to life from breakfast to dessert and everything in between.

This book is packed with 88 dairy-free, plant-based and pescetarian recipes. Paired with eye-catching photography, making it easy for you to whip up some magic in your kitchen.

Whether you’re throwing a binge-watching party or hosting members of your witches coven, this cookbook will change your eating lifestyle forever.

Bookinformation

Title: Happy Potter Cookbook

Author: Olivier Van Gierdeghom

Photography: Olivier Van Gierdeghom

Product form: Hardback

Language: Dutch and English

Imprint: Olleke

Number of pages: 192

Retail price: € 25.00

ISBN 9789464770209 Dutch hardback

ISBN 9789464770216 English hardback

Notes to Editors

About the author

Olivier Van Gierdeghom (he/him/his) is a Master of Fine Arts, amusement park enthusiast and creative entrepreneur of Flemish-Dutch origin. In 2012, he founded the wizard shop ‘Olleke’ with two own shops in Bruges and five shop-in-shops. He is well-travelled and enjoys Mediterranean and South Asian cuisine. As pioneer of LGBTQ+ rights, he wrote several books on transgender and LGBTQ people in Dutch. He resides in Bruges, Belgium.

About the publisher

Bruges-based publisher In Den Eenhoorn was founded in 1954 by writer and journalist Marcel Van de Velde (1898-1964). Its collection contains mainly poetry, local legends and folklore stories. Starting this year, the publishing house plans to expand its activities. Ten books are expected under imprint Olleke. This cookbook is available in both Dutch and English, digitally via Amazon Kindle and later this year in French.