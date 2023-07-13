Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran Establishes International Society of Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology: a Division of BCF
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Suthanthiran, having lost his father to Cancer in 1968, in India, was fortunate to start his career in medicine and oncology in July of 1972—more than half a century ago.
For more than 50 years, Suthanthiran has strived to reduce the number of cancer-related deaths around the world. His non-profit, the Best Cure Foundation, launched its Global War on Cancer on April 29, 2015, in memory of Suthanthiran’s late father.
Having traveled to more than 20 countries, Suthanthiran has seen the good, bad, and ugly side of medicine. In the United States alone, cancer care costs huge sums each year. Despite this, many cancer patients live in the dark without adequate information about their diagnosis and their treatment. This problem is particularly acute in Asia, where more than 60% of the world's population live. Growing up in India, Suthanthiran saw firsthand the subpar support cancer patients in the region have access to.
Through the Best Cure Foundation (BCF), Suthanthiran is pleased to announce the launch of the International Society of Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology (ISTRO). ISTRO’s mission is to educate the public, medical and insurance professionals and Government officials/elected members alike, to make the conversation around oncology more transparent.
ISTRO has plans to begin organizing conferences and technical exhibits to highlight incredible breakthroughs in the field of Oncology/Medicine. Additionally, ISTRO is looking to collaborate with various professional medical societies on awarding more than 100 individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary work each year. Additionally, ISTRO will publish free online journals to educate everyone.
Through its parent organization, BCF, ISTRO is looking to help establish evidence-based Proactive, Preventive, Primary, and Dental Care Wellness Centers as well as a Best Cure Health System of Express and Mobile Clinics linked to general and multi-specialty medical centers.
Suthanthiran will be attending and his companies, TeamBest Global and BCF will be exhibiting at the upcoming AAPM—American Association of Physicists in Medicine—2023 Annual Meeting in Houston, Texas, USA, July 23-27, 2023.
For more information about ISTRO, please visit www.istro.net
For more information on the BCF and Best Cure Foundation Global Healthcare Delivery Plan, please visit: http://www.bestcure.md and http://www.teambest.com/news/Best_Cure_Foundation_Presentation_5_20_2022.v4.pdf
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran's presentation on Rethinking Medicine, please visit http://www.teambest.com/news/Rethinking_Medicine_Global_Healthcare_TX_Oct19_2022_presentation.pdf and http://www.teambest.com/10_04_2022_Rethinking_Medicine_Invite_TX-FINAL.pdf
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
