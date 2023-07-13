Seasonal Influenza Market Size Expected to Reach US$ 38,181.5 Million by 2033 | IMARC Group

Seasonal Influenza Market

The newly published report by IMARC Group, titled "Seasonal Influenza Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2033″, presents a comprehensive analysis of the seasonal influenza market size. The report provides an overview of the market trends, growth prospects, investment opportunities, and industry prospects, as well as an analysis of the disease overview, market scenario, and growth trends. In addition, the report offers competitor analysis, regional analysis, and recent advancements in the seven major markets (7MM). The report also highlights key segments and market drivers, as well as challenges faced by industry players.

How big is the market for seasonal influenza?

According to IMARC Group, in 2022, the total value of the seven major markets (7MM) for seasonal influenza market amounted to US$ 7,676.1 Million. Looking forward, these markets are anticipated to reach US$ 38,181.5 Million by 2033, at a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% from 2023-2033.

What is seasonal influenza?

Seasonal influenza, or the flu, is an infectious respiratory disease triggered by influenza viruses. It usually manifests in periodic epidemics, predominantly during autumn and winter in temperate zones. The flu virus spreads via respiratory droplets when an infected individual coughs, sneezes, or talks. It can also be contracted by touching virus-contaminated surfaces followed by touching one's mouth, nose, or eyes. Typical flu symptoms include fever, body pain, nasal congestion or runny nose, fatigue, coughing, loss of appetite, weakness, diarrhea, sore throat, vomiting, nausea, chills, and headaches. Diagnosis generally involves a medical history examination, assessment of clinical features, and laboratory tests. During an initial assessment, healthcare providers may test lung function and look for physical signs of respiratory diseases. Rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs) may be used to confirm the presence of viral antigens. Several molecular techniques like reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction and nucleic acid amplification tests provide detailed information about viral load and strain identification.

What are the key drivers and trends in the seasonal influenza market?

The growing incidences of airborne diseases, influenced by factors such as cold climate, dry air, increased congestion in closed spaces, and others, are significantly fueling the seasonal influenza market. The heightened susceptibility to viral infections due to compromised immunity, impacting the natural defenses of the respiratory tract, is also positively impacting the market. Additionally, the extensive use of potent antiviral medications such as oseltamivir, zanamivir, peramivir, and others to alleviate the severity and duration of flu symptoms is propelling the market growth. The rising use of saline nasal sprays, which help clear nasal passages of mucus and irritants, easing congestion, reducing post-nasal drip, and soothing sinus discomfort, are also contributing to the market expansion. Moreover, the growing adoption of chemoprophylaxis techniques, given their efficacy in reducing the risk of viral infections and subsequently limiting disease spread, is projected to stimulate the seasonal influenza market in the coming years.

What is included in the report segmentation?

The report covers the following aspects:

Report Period:

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Market Forecast: 2023-2033

Countries Included:

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the seasonal influenza market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the seasonal influenza market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Regulatory Status

How This Report Can Help You:

The report on seasonal influenza market presents a comprehensive overview and analysis of the epidemiology and market for this condition in the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

With insights into both current and emerging therapies in the 7MM, this report offers valuable information for businesses seeking to understand trends and opportunities within the seasonal influenza market.

The seasonal influenza market report covers historical and forecasted market data, including epidemiology scenario, providing a reliable and informative resource for developing effective business strategies in 7MM.

Our report on the seasonal influenza market can help businesses stay abreast of the trends and drivers, gain a competitive edge and drive success.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the seasonal influenza market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2022 and how are they expected to perform till 2033?

What was the country-wise size of the seasonal influenza market across the seven major markets in 2022 and what will it look like in 2033?

What is the growth rate of the seasonal influenza market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

