Projected Growth of 6.37% CAGR in the Hereditary Angioedema Market from 2023 to 2033 | IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group, The hereditary angioedema market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast 2023-2033.

The newly published report by IMARC Group, titled "Hereditary Angioedema Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2033″, presents a comprehensive analysis of the hereditary angioedema market size. The report provides an overview of the market trends, growth prospects, investment opportunities, and industry prospects, as well as an analysis of the disease overview, market scenario, and growth trends. In addition, the report offers competitor analysis, regional analysis, and recent advancements in the seven major markets (7MM). The report also highlights key segments and market drivers, as well as challenges faced by industry players.

How big is the market for hereditary angioedema?

The hereditary angioedema market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% during 2023-2033.

What is hereditary angioedema?

Hereditary Angioedema, or HAE, is a relatively rare genetic condition resulting from a dysfunctional or missing C1-inhibitor protein. The disorder is inherited in an autosomal dominant pattern, meaning a single mutated gene copy in each cell is sufficient to trigger the condition. It manifests as repeated episodes of sudden, severe subcutaneous and submucosal swelling in the face, hands, airways, intestinal tract, trachea, larynx, or tongue, all without the presentation of urticarial lesions. HAE affects the blood vessels, causing extreme pain, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, diarrhea, muscle pain, tingling, headache, abdominal discomfort, hoarseness, and mood fluctuations. The condition also results in fluid leakage from blood vessels into body tissues. HAE impacts approximately 1 in 50,000 individuals and demonstrates no ethnic variation in occurrence. As with other rare conditions, diagnosis often experiences delays, resulting in patients not receiving the necessary treatment in a timely manner.

What are the key drivers and trends in the hereditary angioedema market?

The hereditary angioedema market is currently experiencing significant growth, fueled by notable advancements in the comprehension of the mechanisms underlying angioedema. This deeper understanding has paved the way for the creation of contemporary drugs that are not only safe but also highly efficient in treating the condition. The development and refinement of these modern pharmaceutical solutions have thus acted as a significant driver of growth within the market. Moreover, the heightened availability of superior diagnostic tools on a global scale has positively impacted the market. These advanced tools offer more precise and timely diagnoses, enabling healthcare providers to initiate appropriate treatment regimens earlier and improve patient outcomes. Additionally, improvements in the timelines for drug development have also favorably influenced the market. The reduction in development timelines, consequently, contributes to the efficient operation of the market, ensuring a steady supply of necessary medication to meet growing demand, and thereby positively impacting overall market growth.

What is included in the report segmentation?

The report covers the following aspects:

Report Period:

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Market Forecast: 2023-2033

Countries Included:

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the hereditary angioedema market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the hereditary angioedema market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Regulatory Status

