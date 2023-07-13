Plastic Recycling Machine Market to Hit a Sales of US$ 5,035.43 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 exhibited a robust growth in recent years, capturing a revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑,𝟎𝟑𝟑.𝟒𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐. This positive trend is expected to continue over the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, with a projected valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓,𝟎𝟑𝟓.𝟒𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. The market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟏𝟑% during this period.
The advantages of reusing and recycling scrap and waste materials, such as plastic and metal drive the growth of the global plastic recycling machine market. The global market size is likely to increase as governments in numerous nations enforce recycling legislation. The emergence of technology that identifies scrap materials and the growing worry over the depletion of non-renewable resources like coal and natural gas have been catalysts in advancing the business. Major market players are adopting tactics to create new recycling technology. In order to enhance their market share in plastic recycling, they are concentrating on product innovation, alliances, and partnerships.
Governments and market participants working together to boost revenue creation results in their crucial role in spurring market growth. Since the development of plastic garbage is a significant problem in developing nations, steps must be taken to reduce its negative effects on the environment. Therefore, the business is expanding as awareness of the need to reduce carbon footprints grows. Additionally, several governments worldwide are working to organize initiatives to divert plastic debris from going into landfills or the ocean. Governments' large-scale investments in R&D and technology to create creative approaches to recycle garbage are expected to increase market value.
𝐂𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠
The crushing machine segment lead the global market with a share of 18.83% in 2022, and the segment is likely to expand at the compound annual growth rate of 7.74% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031. By processing huge volumes of plastic trash quickly and efficiently and promoting the creation of high-quality recycled materials, crushing machines increase the efficiency of plastic recycling. The use of crushing equipment in the recycling of plastic also benefits the environment. Recycling plastic garbage helps to prevent pollution, protect natural resources, and reduce the amount of plastic that pollutes the environment and landfills.
𝐎𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟒,𝟎𝟒𝟖.𝟎𝟗 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏
In 2022, the OEM segment generated a revenue of US$ US$ 2522.53 million, contributing 83.16% of the total. By 2031, this market will generate US$ 4,048.09 million valuation.
The demand for original equipment manufacturers in the plastic recycling machine market is significantly fueled by end users' growing awareness of the benefits of adopting OEM products. End users like OEMs because of their greater quality, dependability, and after-sales support. More people are willing to pay more for OEM goods owing to the advantages that OEM products offer.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟒𝟖%
The Asia Pacific region dominated the global plastic recycling machine market. The market in the region is rising due to rapid industrialization and strict government rules for garbage recycling. The market statistics in the region are generating the highest revenue share due to the growing importance of waste management in nations like India, China, and Japan.
For instance, China has increased the government's oversight and management obligations and launched a number of waste exclusion-related projects. Along with the prohibition on foreign trash, it has set requirements on waste generators, focusing on enforcement and product stewardship. Additionally, the nation set a goal to recycle 60% of its metropolitan household garbage by 2025. In addition, India's Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change in early 2022 released guidelines for plastic packaging EPR. They include required targets for recycling plastic packaging trash, reusing rigid plastic containers, and using recycled material.
The two most populated nations in the world are located in this region, which has raised the demand for plastics and plastic products like drainage pipes. Governments in the region's emerging nations have been providing incentives and subsidies for the construction of new, higher-tech plastic recycling facilities, opening up lucrative chances in the plastic recycling machine market.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
In order to improve their market share, major players are developing innovative recycling methods. To strengthen their position in the market for plastic recycling machines, they are putting a lot of effort into developing new products and forming alliances and partnerships. In order to improve the quality of their current goods and introduce cutting-edge ones, a number of businesses in the plastic recycling machine market are ramping up their R&D efforts.
PRM-Taiwan, KOWIN, Hikon India, Munchy, Doll Plast, B+B Anlagenbau, and GENIUS MACHINERY are the significant main participants in the plastic recycling machine market.
