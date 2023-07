Recycled Plastics Market to Generate a Revenue of US$ 88.2 Billion by 2031 | Top 8 Players Hold Revenue Share of 12%

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The global ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ฒ๐œ๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is estimated to witness significant growth in the coming years, with the market size to increase from ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ“ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ to ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ. In addition, the quantity of plastic recycled is expected to rise at a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ“.๐Ÿ—%, while growth in terms of revenue is analyzed to see a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ% over the period ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/recycled-plastic-market The global recycled plastic market is expanding quickly due to rising environmental awareness of plastic waste. The packaging sector is the highest user of recycled plastic in this highly fragmented market, which has a lot of small and regional competitors. In order to encourage the use of recycled plastic items and create cutting-edge recycling technology, governments, and commercial parties are working together. In the upcoming years, the market will expand in response to rising consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly goods.Over the forecast period, the demand for recycled plastics is anticipated to grow due to rising plastic consumption in the production of lightweight components used in various industries, including building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, and various other industries. According to estimates, the consumer-packaged products industry uses 144 million metric tonnes of plastic packaging annually. According to reports, those responsible for 20% of this packaging must meet targets by 2025 and are committed to using recycled content.Globally, a number of nations are enacting legislation to encourage the use of the sector. In Jan 2021, the E.U. imposed a plastic tax for packaging made of plastic that hasn't been recycled. Additionally, in April 2022, the U.K. imposed a fee on plastic packaging that did not contain 30% recycled material. Similar restrictions have been introduced in the United States, with California pushing for acceptance. California announced that starting in 2022, PET bottles must contain a minimum of 15% recycled plastic. The European Union's strategy for plastic in a circular economy seeks to incorporate consuming, reusing, and recycling activities into plastic value chains using a material-specific lifecycle approach. The strategy seeks to use only recyclable or reuse plastic for packaging at 100% of the E.U. market by 2030.๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐๐จ๐ญ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ฒ๐œ๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌThe plastic bottle segment will likely generate a 69% market share by 2031. Plastic bottles are a significant source of plastic garbage and are frequently used to package goods, including beverages, personal care items, and home cleaning supplies. Plastic bottles are now the main source of recycled plastic due to the surge in plastic trash output brought on by the rising consumption of these products.๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ญ๐จ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ฒ๐œ๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ง ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ“% ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐žThe packaging industry generates more than 50% of the global market share. The packaging sector makes extensive use of recycled plastic owing to its adaptability, toughness, and affordability. Manufacturers of consumer goods, retailers, and food and beverage industries are a few of the key end-users of recycled plastic in the packaging sector. These businesses have experienced considerable development due to their increased emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility.The packaging industry is expanding throughout the Asia Pacific. The strong demand for consumer goods, electrical & electronics, and building & construction products, particularly from China, India, and Southeast Asia, fuel the expansion of the region's packaging business. Additionally, a flexible regulatory environment will counteract the limitations that are typically present in Western markets.๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ซ๐ ๐‹๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ฒ๐œ๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญNorth America is likely to hold a profitable share of about 18%. A number of causes, such as a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility, escalating government laws, and consumer demand for eco-friendly items, are behind this.The enormous amount of plastic garbage produced in the region each year is one of the major drivers boosting the recycled plastic market in the region. North America holds a large world's annual output of plastic garbage share. In addition, U.N. estimates the output to be about 120 million tons.The region also has a robust recycling infrastructure in place, and a significant amount of plastic garbage is recycled annually. Approximately 32% of plastic garbage gets recycled in the United States alone, which is greater than the 9% global average. Government rules, business initiatives, and consumer awareness campaigns all play a role in this market.๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐Ÿ– ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐‡๐จ๐ฅ๐ ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ง ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ฒ๐œ๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญThe global market has a highly fragmented landscape, according to competitive analyses. The market is oversaturated with small, regional businesses, and no significant company has a double-digit market share. According to Astute Analytica, the leading players in the market, who together account for around 11.53% of worldwide sales, are B&B Plastics, B. Schoenberg Co., Clear Path Recycling, Custom Polymers, Inc., Miller Waste Mills, Recycled Plastic Inc., Recyclex S.A., and Green Line Polymers. In addition, according to the estimates B&B Plastics and B. B&B Plastics is one of the market's top competitors. The business focuses on recycling PET plastic, a type of polyethylene that is frequently used in packaging. B&B Plastics is well-known for its premium recycled plastic goods and has a significant market share in North America and Europe.B. Schoenberg Co. is another significant operator in High-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic, which is utilized in several industries, including packaging, construction, and automotive, and is one of the company's specialties. B. Schoenberg Co. is well-known for its cutting-edge recycling technologies and has a significant presence in the U.S. and Canada. Schoenberg Co. is well-known for its cutting-edge recycling technologies and has a significant presence in the U.S. and Canada.๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌโ€ข B&B Plasticsโ€ข B. Schoenberg & Co.โ€ข Clear Path Recyclingโ€ข Custom Polymers, Inc.โ€ข Envision Plasticsโ€ข Green Line Polymersโ€ข Green-O-Tech Indiaโ€ข Jayplasโ€ข Kuusakoski Group Oyโ€ข KW Plastics, Inc.โ€ข MBA Polymers Inc.โ€ข Miller Waste Millsโ€ข Recycled Plastic Inc.โ€ข Plastipak Holdingsโ€ข Recyclex S.A.โ€ข Seraphim Plasticsโ€ข UltrePET, LLCโ€ข Veoliaโ€ข Other Prominent Players๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐"๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ฒ๐œ๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐'๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ž, ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐'๐ž๐œ๐ฒ๐œ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐ž๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐, ๐„๐ง๐-๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.๐๐ฒ ๐'๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐žโ€ข Plastic Bottlesโ€ข Plastic Filmsโ€ข Synthetic Fibersโ€ข Rigid Plastics & Foamsโ€ข Others (auto parts, electrical goods, furniture, and others)๐๐ฒ ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐žโ€ข Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)โ€ข Polyethylene (PE) - LPDE & HDPEโ€ข Polypropylene (PP)โ€ข Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)โ€ข Polystyrene (PS)โ€ข Polyamide (PA)โ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐œ๐ฒ๐œ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐ž๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐โ€ข Thermal decompositionโ€ข Heat compressionโ€ข Distributed recyclingโ€ข Pyrolysisโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐-๐"๐ฌ๐ž๐ซโ€ข Packaging (Bottles, Containers, Bags & Films, Strapping, Others)โ€ข Building & Construction (Carpets & Rugs, Lumber, Pipe, Furnishings, Others)โ€ข Textilesโ€ข Automotive (Batteries, Others)โ€ข Electrical & Electronicsโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข North Americao The U.S.o Canadao Mexicoโ€ข Europeโ€ข Western Europe๏‚ง The UK๏‚ง Germany๏‚ง France๏‚ง Italy๏‚ง Spainโ€ข Rest of Western EuropeEastern Europe๏‚ง Poland๏‚ง Russiaโ€ข Rest of Eastern EuropeAsia Pacificโ€ข Chinaโ€ข Indiaโ€ข Japanโ€ข Australia & New ZealandASEAN๏‚ง Malaysia๏‚ง Philippines๏‚ง Singapore๏‚ง Thailand๏‚ง Indonesia๏‚ง Vietnam๏‚ง Cambodiaโ€ข Rest of ASEANโ€ข Rest of Asia PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)โ€ข UAEโ€ข Saudi Arabiaโ€ข South Africaโ€ข Rest of MEASouth Americaโ€ข Argentinaโ€ข Brazilโ€ข Rest of South America 