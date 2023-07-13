Data Center Cooling Market to Surpass at a Revenue of US$ 26.07 Billion by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 generated revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖.𝟒𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to attain a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟔.𝟎𝟕 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟑.𝟖𝟐% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Businesses and organizations use data centers to store and handle enormous amounts of data. Data centers are crucial elements of modern computing. Due to the rising number of data centers and the demand for energy-efficient solutions, the data center cooling market has tremendous growth potential.
There are currently 8,000 data centers worldwide, and as companies and organizations continue to adopt digital technologies, this number is certain to rise. This gives businesses in the data center cooling market a chance to create cutting-edge solutions that cater to the particular requirements of various types of data centers.
The higher data quantities brought on by the increased use of OTT and streaming services have fueled market growth. The demand for efficient cooling systems for data centers will rise due to the rising amount of data produced by online streaming services like Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu, and Netflix. There is a growing demand in the market to guarantee that providers of data center cooling have the capacity and ability to offer high-performance solutions that can operate effectively during periods of high traffic.
𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The solution component segment is likely to generate the highest revenue since it comprises the many cooling technologies used in data centers, including air conditioning, chillers, cooling towers, etc. These solutions are necessary to keep data centers at the ideal temperature and humidity levels while avoiding equipment failure.
𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
In 2022, the room-based cooling type segment generated 62.6% of the revenue share and is likely to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the rising popularity of the room-based cooling approach. The technique is well-liked since it continuously blends hot and cold air to maintain an appropriate temperature and avoid hot areas.
𝐈𝐓 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠
The IT and telecom sector is predicted to dominate the data center cooling market, given that it uses data centers the most and has the highest demand for cooling solutions. Depending on the size of the business, the IT industry requires hyperscale data centers and on-premise private data storage for its operations. The usage of cloud storage has also grown over time owing to the expansion of SaaS providers, allowing cloud storage providers to improve their capacities, which is anticipated to lead to an increase in the need for data center cooling systems.
In order to enable more effective workflow on the cloud, cloud storage providers like Microsoft, AWS, and Google are boosting their storage capacity. These businesses invest in hyperscale transactions. As a result of its new tensor processing units (TPUs) producing more heat than its prior data center cooling systems could handle in June 2022, Microsoft and Meta joined Google in employing AI to help manage their data centers.
Due to the demand for improved, high-quality cooling solutions that are more effective than the conventional air-cooling solution, the cooling system is crucial in the IT and data center sector. Additionally, the rise in demand for cooling systems among smartphone manufacturers for thermal management and the spike in technical innovation in IT infrastructure drive the market expansion.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟖% 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The proliferation of cloud computing technology and the rising demand for digital services are pushing the Asia Pacific region to become a new center for data centers. Thus, the region is anticipated to present profitable potential for the data center cooling market. The Asia Pacific region has a sizable number of data centers, with China and India at the forefront. Recent studies state that India has over 163 hyperscale data centers, whereas China is home to over 443 of them. The data center market in the region is also heavily populated by other nations, including Singapore, Japan, and Australia.
The market is expanding owing to recent improvements and advances in the region. For instance, the recent opening of Singapore's first green data center, the BCA-IMDA Green Mark Platinum data center, has brought attention to the significance of running green data centers that are sustainable and low-impact on the environment. The country has also developed several green data centers due to China's push for renewable energy sources, which is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the data center cooling market.
By 2031, it is anticipated that the Asia Pacific region's data center market will have experienced tremendous expansion. For instance, the first phase of the Dongyuemiao Data Center Project in Hubei Province, China, was completed with the help of Huawei Digital Power's infrastructure solution. Once all three phases are finished, the data center, which is situated on the Three Gorges Dam's bank, will be the largest green data center cluster in Central China. It will cover more than 100,000 square meters and have 26,400 racks. This offers a fantastic chance for providers of data center cooling to profit from the expanding need for dependable and energy-efficient data center cooling solutions in the region.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟒 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟒𝟓% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
Numerous firms are striving for market dominance in the fiercely competitive data center cooling market. The market is mildly oligopolistic, with the four biggest firms holding a combined market share of close to 45%. According to Astute Analytica, Vertiv and Schneider Electric are the two leading companies, holding about 22% and 13% of the market revenue share.
Vertiv is currently the dominant player in the global data center cooling market. Precision air conditioners, free cooling systems, and liquid cooling systems are just a few of the data center cooling options the company provides. Vertiv has been able to hold onto its dominant position in the market because of its broad product offering and robust market presence.
Schneider Electric is the second-largest company in the market. The business provides several data center cooling options, such as chilled water systems, in-row cooling systems, and room air conditioners. Due to its wide range of products and solid brand recognition, Schneider Electric has been able to hold onto a sizable portion of the market.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Asetek Inc.
• Coolcentric
• Daikin Industries Ltd
• Green Revolution Cooling
• Iceotope
• Johnson Controls International PLC
• Liquid Cool Solutions Inc.
• LiquidStack
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• Munters Group AB.
• Nortek Air Solutions
• Parker Hannifin
• Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
• Schneider Electric SE
• SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc
• STULZ GMBH
• Telx Holdings, Inc. (Digital Realty Trust, Inc.)
• Vertiv Co.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Solution
o Air Conditioning
o Chilling Units
o Cooling Towers
o Economizer Systems
o Liquid Cooling Systems
o Control Systems
o Others
• Services
o Consulting
o Installation & Deployment
o Maintenance & Support
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Tier 1
• Tier 2
• Tier 3
• Tier 4
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠
• Room-based Cooling
• Row/Rack-based Cooling
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• BFSI
• IT & Telecom
• Research & Academic
• Government & Defense
• Retails
• Energy
• Manufacturing
• Healthcare
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o The U.K.
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Russia
o Spain
o Poland
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Taiwan
o South Korea
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
o Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
