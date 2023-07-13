Service Seeking Facility Management Company Expands Its Coverage to Al Ain
The company offers a range of services to residential and commercial customers, including plumbing, AC, disinfection, electrical, and handyman services.ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Service Seeking, a leading facility management company in Abu Dhabi, announced today that it has expanded its coverage to Al Ain, the second-largest city in the emirate. The company, which offers a range of services such as Cleaning, plumbing, AC, disinfection, electrical and handyman services, aims to provide quality and affordable solutions to residential and commercial customers in Al Ain.
Service Seeking has been operating in Abu Dhabi since 2018 and has established a reputation for delivering integrated and customized facility management services across various sectors, such as hospitality, retail, government, finance, automobile, and industrial. The company has a team of qualified and trained professionals who use innovative tools and technology to ensure the functionality, safety, and sustainability of facilities of any type and size.
The expansion to Al Ain is part of the company's vision to become the preferred choice for facility management services in the UAE. Al Ain, which is known as the Garden City of the Gulf, is a fast-growing and dynamic city with a population of over 600,000 people. The city has a diverse mix of residential and commercial properties that require professional and reliable facility management services.
"We are excited to announce our expansion to Al Ain, which is a strategic move for our company. We see great potential and demand for our services in this city, which is one of the cultural and economic hubs of the UAE. We are confident that we can offer our customers in Al Ain the same level of quality and satisfaction that we have been providing in Abu Dhabi," said Mr. Ahmed Ali, the founder and CEO of Service Seeking.
Mr. Ali added that the company has invested in new equipment and vehicles to cater to the needs of its customers in Al Ain. He also said that the company has hired local staff who are familiar with the city and its culture. "We believe that our local presence and expertise will give us an edge over our competitors. We are committed to providing our customers in Al Ain with the best facility management solutions that suit their budget and requirements," he said.
Service Seeking is offering a special discount of 10% for its first-time customers in Al Ain as part of its launch promotion. Customers can book their service online through the company's website or by calling their toll-free number. The company also offers a service guarantee that covers any dissatisfaction or complaints.
For more information about Service Seeking and its services, please visit https://serviceseeking.ae/ or contact info@serviceseeking.ae or +971 505 075 636.
About the Company:
Service Seeking is a full-service facility management company in Abu Dhabi that offers a range of services such as Cleaning, plumbing, AC, disinfection, electrical and handyman services. The company was founded in 2018 by Mr. Ahmed Ali, an experienced engineer, who saw a gap in the market for quality and affordable facility management solutions. The company has since grown to become one of the leading providers of facility management services in Abu Dhabi, serving various sectors such as hospitality, retail, government, finance, automobile and industrial. The company has recently expanded its coverage to Al Ain, the second-largest city in the emirate. The company's mission is to provide its customers with integrated and customized facility management solutions that ensure the functionality, safety and sustainability of their facilities. The company's vision is to become the preferred choice for facility management services in the UAE.
