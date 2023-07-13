Legendary games composer Nobuyoshi Sano boards Mobile FMV Game Clive is a Good Guy
Nobuyoshi Sano, composer of soundtracks for Tekken, Ridge Racer and Drakengard is the latest talent confirmed for upcoming mobile FMV game, Clive is a Good Guy.
When I saw the images for Clive is a Good Guy, they had a very artistic feeling to them, like video art. That's what I liked, and that's why I was so pleased to work on the game.”MANCHESTER, UK, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sano has written and produced the soundtrack to the game, which sees nine different versions of the titular Clive desperate to be released from the Mirror, a reality game show in which they're battling to escape.
— Nobuyoshi Sano
Actor Neil Bell (Star Wars: Andor, Dune, Peaky Blinders) stars as Clive and the nine alternative personas of his character. The narrative-rich game will feature FMV (full motion vertical video), where players pitch Bell's multiple personalities against each other in a battle royale format.
"The thing about smartphone games in Japan is they're usually not very cool… " says Sano. " So when I saw the images for Clive is a Good Guy, which had a very artistic feeling to them, like video art: that left an impression on me. That's what I liked, and that's why I was so pleased to work on the game."
“We were more than delighted when Sano agreed to bring his musical talents to the game,” says Indolent Games founder Krishna Stott, “Our team have admired his work for many years, and his unique style adds compelling edge to the gameplay.”
Clive is a Good Guy will launch in January 2024, available through all good app stores. The first preview of Sano’s soundtrack will be heard on the game’s interactive trailer, "Live by the Spin" - launching mid-August 2023 on ioS and Android.
NOTES TO EDITORS:
Indolent Games
Founded by multi-platform content pioneer Krishna Stott, is an innovative new UK games studio hitting the ground running with various entertaining interactive story games and serials.
Clive is a Good Guy
For more information on Clive is a Good Guy:
• Press shots, music trailer and gameplay media can be downloaded here
• Email press@indolentgames.com to request access to play interactive trailers and see full EPK interviews with Neil Bell and Sano Nobuyoshi
Richard Davis
Indolent Games
+44 7890 997736
richard@indolentgames.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok