R&R Express Expands Northeast Operations with Opening of Boston Office
The R&R Express Family of Companies is proud to announce R&R Express’ expansion into Boston.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES , July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The R&R Express Family of Companies is proud to announce R&R Express’ expansion into Boston. This strategic move establishes a dedicated office in the New England region for R&R Express, enabling the company to enhance its ability to provide exceptional logistics services throughout the region and better serve its growing customer base.
The new R&R Express office is strategically located across the street from Quincy Center Red Line train station and inside President's Place, an optimal location with storefronts, restaurants, and more. With this location, R&R Express can expand its presence in Boston and leverage the city's robust transportation infrastructure to provide exceptional services to clients across various industries.
The office space provides R&R Express with the capacity necessary to accommodate its rapidly growing team, resulting in local economic stimulation through job creation. By investing in its workforce and fostering talent, R&R Express aims to bolster its capabilities to provide state-of-the-art logistics solutions to its customers.
The expansion reflects R&R Express’ dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its customers while further developing its presence in key markets. As a trusted logistics provider, R&R Express continues to invest in infrastructure and resources to offer innovative solutions that optimize supply chains and streamline operations.
More About R&R Express
For over 40 years, R&R Express has provided efficient, multi-mode solutions to meet every customer’s complex transportation needs with integrity. R&R Express provides the technology, expertise, and the best personnel in the industry to move hundreds of thousands of shipments each year safely throughout North America and beyond.
For more information about R&R Express, visit https://www.shiprrlogistics.com/.
