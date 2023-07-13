Fragrant Nature onboards Simplotel Booking Engine, Reservation Desk grows direct bookings by 4x
The Kerala-based luxury hotel & resort chain also leverages Simplotel Reservation Desk to drive direct bookings.
BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplotel, a global provider of technology solutions for hotels, today announced that Fragrant Nature Hotels & Resorts has seen its direct room nights grow 4x. The premium, luxury, hotel-and-resort chain based in Kerala onboarded Simplotel's Booking Engine & Reservation Desk in December 2022 to skyrocket its direct bookings.
— Prasanth KP, Revenue Manager, Fragrant Nature Hotels & Resorts
Fragrant Nature partnered with Simplotel after witnessing their success with other hospitality chains. The state-of-the-art booking engine & central reservation office has helped Fragrant Nature skyrocket its monthly room nights by four times across all its three properties in the breathtaking locations of Kollam, Fort Kochi and Munnar.
“We love the interface from both perspectives. At the backend, the booking engine is lucid, user-friendly and minimalistic for my team. On the frontend, the guest has a seamless booking journey, where reservations can be made in three-clicks," said Prasanth KP, Revenue Manager, Fragrant Nature Hotels & Resorts.
Fragrant Nature Hotels & Resorts is the hospitality arm of the Aroma Group of Companies, which also has businesses in construction, film creations and horticulture across India and the UAE. Aroma Group of Companies Managing Director Mrs. Anne Sajeev said, “We love the technology that Simplotel has empowered us with, but more importantly, their customer support.”
Simplotel Founder & CEO Tarun Goyal said, "We are really happy to see Fragrant Nature leverage our technology to grow their direct room nights in such a short period of time. We believe that there is potential to push the envelope even further thanks to the great synergy between our teams.
About Fragrant Nature:
Fragrant Nature Hotels & Resorts is the premium, luxury, hospitality brand of the Aroma Group of Companies with properties in stunning locations across the state of Kerala.
To learn more, please visit https://www.fragrantnature.com/
About Simplotel:
Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel’s mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers across the globe. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Simplotel’s vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel offers the following solutions: Simplotel Hotel Website Builder, Simplotel Booking Engine, Simplotel Reservation Desk, Simplotel Guest Connect (Email Marketing) and Simplotel Digital Marketing respectively. Our products are easy-to-use and completely cloud-based.
Founded in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers every day. Today, Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 25 countries.
To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com/ or mail hello@simplotel.com.
Tarun Goyal
Simplotel
+ +91 8048124881
hello@simplotel.com
