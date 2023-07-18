Cubicle 7 Games donates €52,450 for Irish Children’s Hospitals
Cubicle 7 Games, an Irish Tabletop Roleplaying Company, donates €52,450 for Irish Children’s Hospitals.BALBRIGGAN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cubicle 7 Games and Humble Bundle are proud to announce a generous donation of €52,450 to Children’s Health Foundation, an organisation dedicated to raising vital funds to support sick children and their families in Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres. This contribution is credited to the amazing fans of Cubicle 7, who have been supporting Children’s Health Foundation by purchasing limited-time products via Humble Bundle.
This contribution will support Children’s Health Foundation’s ongoing efforts to fund vital life-saving equipment, essential patient and parental supports and ground-breaking paediatric research throughout Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.
Cubicle 7 Games is the multi-award-winning team behind some of the world’s most compelling tabletop roleplaying games Our games have been translated into seven languages and sold in over 80 countries. They have been played on every continent, including Antarctica! Many of our roleplaying games focus on attempting to change a world for the better, whether by quests of epic heroism or by helping a single lost soul; no act of hope is too small.
“My son receives amazing care from everyone in Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin, which is supported by the Children’s Health Foundation, and as a family we are so grateful for their efforts in keeping him healthy and well. From the medical staff to the ward cleaners and porters, everyone there has supported us as a family through a very challenging period. I’m delighted to be able to help support their work to help sick children and their families through this donation,” said Dominic McDowall, Cubicle 7’s founder and CEO.
Laura Saunders, from Children’s Health Foundation praised Cubicle 7 for their continuous support ‘We are incredibly thankful to Cubicle 7 and their customers for their generous donation of €52,450. The funds will go towards vital life-saving equipment, essential patient and parental supports and ground-breaking paediatric research. We look forward to continuing our partnership into the future.’’
This donation was made possible with a partnership with Humble Bundle. Humble Bundle is a digital storefront for games, ebooks, software, and other digital content. It offers Humble Bundles, which are time-limited collections where the buyer chooses how much they want to pay, with a portion of the price going towards charity. The Humble community has contributed over US$240,000,000 to charity since 2010, making a tremendous difference to causes worldwide.
Cubicle 7 has planned even more Humble Bundles in 2023 in aid of the Children’s Health Foundation, which will focus on project-based funding, supporting Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres with essential life-saving equipment and updated training equipment.
For more information about Cubicle 7 Games, please visit cubicle7games.com
About Cubicle 7 Games
Cubicle 7 Games is the multi-award-winning team behind Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soulbound, Warhammer 40,000 Wrath and Glory revised edition, Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay Fourth Edition, Doctor Who: The Roleplaying Game Second Edition, The One Ring™ Roleplaying Game first edition, Adventures in Middle-earth™, The Lone Wolf Adventure Game™ and Victoriana™. And much, much more to come.
We constantly create new games and have a team dedicated to bringing exciting, social, creative and fun products to life.
About Children’s Health Foundation
Children’s Health Foundation are committed to supporting the little patients and their families who attend Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) hospitals and urgent care centres in Temple Street, Crumlin, Connolly and Tallaght. Children’s Health Foundation ensures every sick child has the very best chance.
