Travel and Expense Management Software Market To Grow At US$ 5.48 Billion By 2028

Travel and Expense Management Software Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big is the Travel and Expense Management Software Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Travel and Expense Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global travel and expense management software market size reached US$ 2.92 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.48 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.83% during 2023-2028.

Travel and expense management software, often referred to as TEM software or T&E software, is a specialized software solution designed to streamline and automate the processes related to managing travel bookings and expense reimbursements within an organization. It provides businesses with centralized platforms to manage travel requests, bookings, expense reports, reimbursement processes, and policy compliance.

This software integrates with travel booking platforms and online travel agencies, allowing employees to book flights, accommodations, and other travel services within company policies. It simplifies the booking process, provides access to negotiated rates, enforces travel policy compliance and also enables employees to design and submit expense reports by capturing receipts, categorizing expenses, and attaching supporting documentation.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ?

• 8Common Limited

• Apptricity Corporation

• Chrome River Technologies Inc

• Concur Technologies Inc. (SAP SE)

• Coupa Software Inc

• Expensify Inc

• GlobalPoint Technologies Inc

• Infor (Koch Industries Inc.)

• InterplX Expense Management (Serko Limited)

• Saigun Technologies Private Limited

• Sutisoft Inc

• Workday Inc

• Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Travel and Expense Management Software Industry ? :

The global market is majorly driven by increasing demand for automation and efficiency. As businesses focus to improve operational efficiency and reduce manual workloads, there is a growing demand for automated solutions. The software streamlines travel booking processes, expense reporting, and reimbursement workflows, saving time and reducing administrative overhead, which is creating a positive market outlook.

Moreover, travel and expense management software help enforce policy compliance by automating expense approvals, validating expenses against policy guidelines, and flagging potential policy violations. This ensures better risk management, reduces errors, and minimizes the risk of non-compliant spending, which in turn is creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Deployment Type Insights:

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

Organization Size Insights:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Industry Vertical Insights:

• Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI)

• IT and Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Public Sector

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

