Government Cloud Market Report 2023: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Growth & Forecast till 2028

Government cloud refers to a uniquely built mixed solution that allows federal agencies to support web-based applications, provide citizen services, and boost overall operational efficiency. It contributes to delivering strategic transformation information to the government, generating records, setting up personalized backup configurations, and fostering teams to focus on products without handling the underlying server framework. Numerous notable benefits of using the government cloud encompass flexibility, safety, regulatory compliance, improved cost-effectiveness, enhanced dependability, and greater scalability. Presently, it comes in several provision models, including software as a service (SaaS).

How big is the Global Government Cloud Market?

The global government cloud market size reached US$ 32.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 81.2 Billion by 2028 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% during 2023-2028.

Global Government Cloud Market Trends and Drivers:

The widespread adoption of this hybrid solution across various industrial verticals for accessing citizen data in extreme amounts regarding user logs, policies, and systems from remote endpoints is primarily driving the government cloud market. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for executing data backup, disaster recovery, and sequencing unstructured information is also augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of cloud-based government web portals for ensuring transparency and accountability by eliminating corruption practices is positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the increasing requirement for cloud-based security services in promoting decision-making procedures is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the growing investments in research and development (R&D) activities for introducing advanced technological solutions are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the launch of initiatives undertaken by the government bodies of numerous countries to strengthen infrastructure by the implementation of cloud-based solutions to minimize total cost of ownership (TCO) is expected to drive the government cloud market in the coming years.

Global Government Cloud Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are:

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• CGI Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

• NetApp Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Salesforce.com Inc.

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• VMware Inc.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, type component, deployment model, service model and application.

Breakup by Component:

• Solutions

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

• Hybrid Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

Breakup by Service Model:

• Infrastructure as a Service

• Platform as a Service

• Software as a Service

Breakup by Application:

• Server and Storage

• Disaster Recovery/Data Backup

• Security and Compliance

• Analytics

• Content Management

• Others

Breakup By Regions:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

