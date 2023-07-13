Canned Seafood Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Canned Seafood Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the canned seafood market analysis. As per TBRC’s canned seafood market forecast, the canned seafood market size is predicted to reach a value of $41.37 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.5% through the forecast period.

The rise in health problems like heart disease and diabetes is expected to propel the canned seafood market demand going forward. Europe is expected to hold the largest canned seafood market share. Major canned seafood market leaders include StarKist Co, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Wild Planet Foods Inc., Trident Seafoods Corporation, Connors Brothers Limited, Thai Union Group, Bumble Bee Foods, LLC, Dongwon Food Co Ltd., Nissui Corporation, American Tuna Inc., Universal Canning Incorporated, Tri Marine Group.

Canned Seafood Market Segments
1) By Type: Canned Fish, Canned Mollusks, Canned Crustaceans, Canned Cephalopods
2) By Distribution channel: Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience stores, Independent grocery stores, Specialty stores, Online retail
3) By End User: Households, Commercial

This type of seafood refers to a professionally prepared seafood that has been processed, sealed in a hermetic container for human consumption. It is used for providing a convenient and affordable source of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals that can be used in a variety of dishes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

