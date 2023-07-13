SeaSweepers Shows at Miami Swim Week with Ocean Saving Limited Edition Fashion Line
SeaSweepers demonstrated the power of upcycled ghost nets with promotional runway show at MILA Miami for the 2023 Miami Swim Week.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SeaSweepers LLC., a Miami based and ocean conservation and marine plastics upcycling company, announced the success of their premiere runway show at Miami Swim Week on Sunday, July 9th, 2023. The event demonstrated where luxury fashion collides with live saving purpose for an incredible runway show. The runway featured their limited-time-only ocean saving swimwear line made from upcycled ghost fishing nets, a promotional sale to raise awareness and demonstrate the potential of recycled marine plastic products. All profits from the limited-edition sale will be used to help fund the company’s goal of constructing North America's first marine plastics recycling center. SeaSweepers LLC., is headed by CEO and Founder Naveen Sydney, and COO and Co-Founder Taryn Larock, who joined together to create SeaSweepers from a mutual vision about preserving the oceans and marine life.
SeaSweepers’ extraordinary event combining the worlds of sustainable fashion and ocean conservation was held at the stunning rooftop venue of MILA Miami, located at 1636 Meridian Avenue in Miami Beach, Florida. Guests indulged in a delightful champagne brunch with a culinary experience designed by the renowned Michelin-Star Chef Michaël Michaelidis as they watched the runway show and witnessed firsthand the remarkable synergy between ocean-saving innovation and high fashion.
Ghost nets, also known as abandoned, lost or otherwise discarded fishing gear (ALDFG), are a significant contributor to plastic pollution in the ocean. It is estimated that 640,000 tons of ghost nets are added to the ocean each year, entangling and killing marine life and contributing to the micro plastics crisis. Removing these ghost nets from the ocean is a challenging task, and traditional recycling methods have limited success in repurposing them.
SeaSweepers is working to address this challenge and is committed to build a business ecosystem that helps to preserve the oceans and marine life. The company's approach provides the means for ghost nets and ocean plastics to find new life as upcycled high quality products, with the goal to be able to provide a platform for other organizations to sell these products in a sustainable market, thereby creating a circular economy that reduces and prevents plastic waste in the ocean.
ABOUT SEASWEEPERS
SeaSweepers, based in Miami, Florida, is on a mission to create a new commercial ecosystem founded in removing ocean plastics and reimagines the sustainable supply chain. Both through direct impact of retrieving, cleaning and processing ocean plastics and by providing the digital platforms needed for sustainable businesses to thrive, we’re here to turn the plastic tide and save our seas. For more information and media inquiries, please contact info@seasweepers.io or visit www.seasweepers.io.
ABOUT MILA
Located in the heart of Miami Beach, MILA is a multi- venue concept, aiming to transport guests on a culinary journey through the shores of the Mediterranean and Japan, while creating a visionary expression of flavorful MediterrAsian cuisine.
