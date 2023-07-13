Industrial Laser System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Industrial Laser System Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Laser System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s industrial laser system market forecast, the industrial laser system market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 33.5 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global industrial laser system industry is due to the increase in the trend of automation in industries. North America region is expected to hold the largest industrial laser system market share. Major industrial laser system market companies include Amonics Ltd., Apollo Instruments Inc., Bystronic Laser AG, IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik Laser GmbH.

Industrial Laser System Market Segments

●By Type of Laser: Fiber, Solid-State, CO2, Other Types

●By Type: Macroprocessing, Microprocessing

●By Power: Less Than 1 kW, More Than 1.1 kW

●By Application: Cutting, Welding, Marking, Drilling, Other Applications

●By End Use Industry: Semiconductor And Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, Medical, Other End-Use Industries

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An industrial laser system refers to a device that stimulates atoms or molecules to emit light at particular wavelengths and amplifies that light, producing a very narrow beam of radiation. The industrial laser system is used to cut metals and fabrics, mark tracking codes for industrial traceability, weld metals, clean metal surfaces, change surface roughness, and measure part dimensions.

