Feed Packaging Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Feed Packaging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Feed Packaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s feed packaging market forecast, the feed packaging market size is predicted to reach a value of $22.85 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.4% through the forecast period.
An increase in pet adoption is expected to propel the feed packaging market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest feed packaging market share. Major players in the feed packaging global market leaders include Transcontinental Inc., Bemis Company Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., Winpak Ltd., Snapsil, Sealed Air, Coveris, Immer Ltd., Flextrus AB, Proampac, Amerplast Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Vietnam Plastic Corporationa.
Feed Packaging Market Segments
1) By Type: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging
2) By Feed Type: Dry, Wet, Pet Treats, Chilled And Frozen, Other Feed Types
3) By Material: Plastic, Polyethylene, Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polypropylene (PP), Paper, Jute, Metal
4) By Application: Poultry Feed, Ruminants Feed, Swine Feed, Aquatic Animals Feed, Other Applications
This type of packaging refers packaging used for preserving feed products from tampering or contamination from physical, chemical, and biological sources. The purpose of packaging is to shield the completed feed from contaminants such as light, moisture, and other elements.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Feed Packaging Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
