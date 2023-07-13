Paralyzed Rapper TapWaterz Celebrates Disability Pride Month with New Song "Shining and Rolling," Produced by Hitboy
RAMPD Records and United Masters Team Up to Distribute TapWaterz's song, Highlighting the Importance of Mobility and Independence for People with Disabilities
I want to use music to help people with disabilities feel proud of who they are.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating the spirit of Disability Pride Month, acclaimed paralyzed rapper TapWaterz is set to release his highly anticipated new single, "Shining and Rolling." Produced by the renowned Hit-Boy, this empowering track aims to shed light on the significance of mobility and independence for individuals living with disabilities. The single is being distributed by the esteemed collaboration between Steve Stoute's United Masters and RAMPD Records.
— Namel "TapWaterz" Norris
"Shining and Rolling" resonates with a vibrant expression of self-belief, bridging the gap between artistic excellence and advocacy in the music industry. TapWaterz, a remarkable artist with an extraordinary story, aims to inspire others and ignite conversations about disability inclusion and the right to equal opportunities.
By partnering with Hit-Boy, a multi-talented producer renowned for creating chart-topping hits, TapWaterz has crafted a captivating and powerful anthem that showcases his unique musical prowess, inviting listeners to experience the world through the eyes of someone overcoming physical challenges.
TapWaterz says that he wants to use his music to help people with disabilities feel proud of who they are. "I want to show the world that we're just like everyone else," he says. "We have the same dreams and aspirations. We just have to find different ways to achieve them."
Steve Stoute's United Masters, a forward-thinking label and distribution company, has joined forces with RAMPD Records to ensure that TapWaterz's uplifting message reaches a global audience. This collaboration amplifies the impact of "Shining and Rolling," opening doors for widespread recognition and appreciation of the disability community.
TapWaterz's journey is an inspiration in itself. Overcoming the obstacles of paralysis, he defied the odds and utilized his passion for music to amplify the voices of the disabled community. His relentless pursuit of excellence has not only solidified his artistry but also cemented his role as a passionate advocate for disability rights.
With "Shining and Rolling," TapWaterz intends to challenge preconceived notions, dismantle stigma, and rally support for the mobility and independence of individuals living with disabilities. The song's thought-provoking lyrics and infectious beats invite listeners to embrace the power of inclusivity while celebrating the unique abilities of every individual.
As Disability Pride Month commences, TapWaterz encourages others to raise awareness, to foster empathy, and to amplify the voices that often go unheard. Through his music, he hopes to foster a world where everyone is afforded equal opportunities, regardless of their physical limitations.
"Shining and Rolling" will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal, starting [JULY 14, 2023]. Join TapWaterz, Hitboy, United Masters, and RAMPD Records in celebrating Disability Pride Month and supporting the inclusion and independence of people with disabilities.
ABOUT TAPWATERZ
Namel “TapWaterz” Norris, the paraplegic hip-hop artist, has become a beacon of hope for those who face adversity. With an impressive resume that includes speaking at the White House, performing at the United Nations, and collaborating with icons such as Snoop Dogg and Stevie Wonder, TapWaterz has solidified himself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. He co-founded the 4 Wheel City movement, aimed at creating more opportunities for people with disabilities and combating gun violence among youth. TapWaterz’s dedication to making a difference in the world, has led him to speak on the first-ever Recording Academy panel on accessibility “Music Purpose and Community,” attend the first Disability Listening session with Grammy Leadership, and become a founding member of RAMPD (Recording Artists and Music Professionals with Disabilities), the leading organization for accessibility and disability inclusion in the music industry.
Derek Norris
RAMPD RECORDS
+1 646-247-6453
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube