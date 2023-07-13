ROLLWALK Launches eRW3 Motorized Roller Skates, Redefine Your Commuting and Leisure

Rollwlak eRW3 electric roller skate product photo Free glide on the beach with Rollwlak eRW3 electric roller skates-2 Rollwlak eRW3 electric roller skate product details

HONGKONG, CHINA, July 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ROLLWALK , the groundbreaking brand of electric roller skates, is pleased to announce the launch of its highly anticipated latest innovation, the eRW3 electric roller skate . eRW3 aims to create a new way of motorized mobility, combining cutting-edge technology, superior performance, and stylish design to provide users unparalleled passability and portability.Embracing the Future of Electric MobilityWith a deep understanding of the culture of electric mobility and a passion for innovation, ROLLWALK continues to push the boundaries of the product segment. eRW3 is a significant leap forward, ushering in a new era of electric rollerblades that combines power, style, and unparalleled performance.Saving everyone's commuting timeThe eRW3 provides you with an effortless gliding experience.The rollwalk electric skates have a powerful 300W motor with a peak power 400W and a torque of up to 3.2N.M. It has the highest level of performance and speed.It delivers superior acceleration and speed, allowing users to conquer any terrain easily.With a maximum incline of 20°, this revolutionary electric roller skate enables skaters to take on challenging ascents and experience the thrill of conquering new heights.Powerful Performance, Exceptional RangeA Samsung 18650 battery pack drives the eRW3 electric roller skates and ranges up to 13.7 miles (22 kilometers) on a single charge.Whether exploring city streets, gliding through the park, or commuting to and from work, the eRW3 ensures you can enjoy long hours of gliding without worrying about running out of power.Unparalleled Control and SafetySafety is a top priority for ROLLWALK.The eRW3 has cutting-edge control and safety features to enhance the gliding experience.The responsive control system allows skaters to adjust speed, ensuring precise control and maneuverability effortlessly.In addition, the eRW3 features an advanced braking system that delivers reliable, instant braking power, allowing skaters to move confidently through crowds.Crafted for Comfort and StyleROLLWALK understands the importance of comfort when skating for long periods.The eRW3 motorized roller skates are designed with ergonomics in mind, giving the user optimal support and stability.The high-grade comfort materials used in the construction minimize friction.And the magnetic snap closure and elastic Velcro closure system ensure a secure and comfortable wearing experience.The eRW3 also boasts a sleek and modern design.Join the Personal Electric Transportation RevolutionROLLWALK invites rollerbladers, thrill seekers, and adventure enthusiasts to join the revolution.Experience the future of personal e-mobility with the eRW3.With its powerful performance, long range, and unmatched maneuverability, the eRW3 electric roller skate will redefine personal commuting with passion, freedom, and style.Availability and PriceThe eRW3 electric roller skates are now available for pre-order on the official ROLLWALK website ( www.rollwalk.com ). Order a pair today and be the first to experience the thrill of the eRW3. The eRW3 is priced at $499 per pair and will begin shipping on 7/18/2023.About ROLLWALKROLLWALK is the leading brand in the motorized roller skate industry. It is committed to driving innovation and providing skaters with a different personal mobility experience worldwide.Rollwalk Electric Roller Skates: Unleash the Adventure of Unrestricted Fun and Effortless Mobilization.

